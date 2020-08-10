Breaking News
Plumrose USA Announces Intention to Build $200M Ready-to-eat Facility

GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plumrose USA, a branded packaged meat company and subsidiary of JBS USA, a leading American food company with the second largest pork production footprint in the world, today announced its intention to construct a new, state-of-the-art Italian meats and charcuterie production facility. The estimated $200M greenfield project will be strategically located to efficiently access raw material and leverage synergies with existing corporate assets. The investment is consistent with the company’s long-term strategy to increase its value-added and branded portfolio with innovative, on-trend products.

“Plumrose USA is uniquely positioned to meet growing consumer demand for great-tasting, high-quality Italian meats, like salami and prosciutto,” said Thomas Lopez, Plumrose USA President. “The project reinforces our strategic commitment to grow our business and be a stronger partner for our customers, provide increased opportunities for our team members and realize the full potential of protein.”

Plumrose USA has more than 85 years of experience providing premium bacon and a variety of deli products, and it currently operates six production facilities in Booneville, Miss., Elkhart, Ind., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ottumwa, Iowa, and Swanton, Vt. The company was acquired by JBS USA in 2017 and has experienced significant growth since acquisition.

Globally, JBS is a major player in the value-added, Italian meats category with significant production capabilities and recognized brands in Italy, Australia and Brazil. The company’s global experience in the category, coupled with Plumrose USA’s operational expertise, positions the project for success.

About JBS USA
JBS USA is a leading global provider of diversified, high-quality food products, including a portfolio of well-recognized brands and innovative, value-added premium products, with operations in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

As a global food company, we process, prepare, package and deliver fresh, further-processed and value-added premium meat and poultry products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents.

