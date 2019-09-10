Breaking News
Home / Top News / Plum’s Wine on Demand Amenity Installed in all 226 Suites at Star-Studded London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

Plum’s Wine on Demand Amenity Installed in all 226 Suites at Star-Studded London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Luxury boutique hotel uniquely lavished in in-room wine technology from Plum, exclusively featuring J. Lohr

The world's first appliance that can serve a glass of wine just as the winemaker intended, Plum allows hoteliers to satisfy the moments that inspire guests to enjoy a glass of wine in the hotel's room product. Plum delivers an unforgettable experience - and profits - in extraordinary style, one glass at a time. To learn more visit www.plum.wine.

The world’s first appliance that can serve a glass of wine just as the winemaker intended, Plum allows hoteliers to satisfy the moments that inspire guests to enjoy a glass of wine in the hotel’s room product. Plum delivers an unforgettable experience – and profits – in extraordinary style, one glass at a time. To learn more visit www.plum.wine.

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plum, the first wine by the glass technology transforming the hospitality industry, today announced luxury boutique hotel, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, will be deploying Plum units in all 226 suites in collaboration with award-winning local winery  J. Lohr and Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay.

“Being a high-end, high-touch property, we are always looking for ways to exceed guest expectations and personalize their stay,” explains Piero Procida, Director of Food and Beverage at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills. “Most of our guests appreciate a fine California wine but don’t necessarily want to buy a whole bottle. So what better way than to enjoy a premium wine by the glass without having to buy the entire bottle? The system speaks for itself and automatically intrigues the guest when they walk into the room and see the easy to use light-up display.”

In an effort to stay ahead of the competition and deliver the memorable stays guests are increasingly in search of, upscale hotels like The London West Hollywood are looking for creative new lifestyle opportunities and symbiotic relationships with local brands to make their properties stand out. Plum units will feature J. Lohr’s Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon 2016. According to Steve Peck, Director of Winemaking at the winery, “the wine shows notes of dark fruit, chocolate, graphite and anise on the nose, as well as a dense yet soft layer of mineral, sweet oak barrel and fresh savory notes on the palate.” Now, guests staying at the hotel can, at the press of a button, enjoy a perfectly chilled glass of wine, on-demand, in the convenience of their room 24/7. Plum units house two bottles of wine, preserved for up to 90 days using argon gas, and automatically tracks, bills and alerts staff to replace an empty bottle using cloud technology. With the high cost of labor for room service and low capture rates of mini-bars, Plum is a welcome evolution to drive F&B profits.

“The London West Hollywood is the first hotel in the Los Angeles area to be implementing Plum, and they are also the first to do a sponsorship with a wine company, and we are thrilled to be involved in the collaboration,” says David Koretz, Founder and CEO of Plum.

Voted #2 hotel in Los Angeles by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, the star-studded London West Hollywood is unrivaled in its novel characteristics. The hotel is known for its spacious suites with oversized-spa luxury baths, elite personal concierge, and California-fresh decor. Last year, the hotel completed a comprehensive makeover to celebrate its ten year anniversary.

Along with The London West Hollywood, Plum has partnerships with leading independent hotels and chains, like the Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, St. Regis, Ritz Carlton, Westin, Gemstone Collection and Woodside Flags.

To learn more, visit hotels.plum.wine.

About Plum

Plum reimagines every aspect of the wine-by-the-glass experience. The world’s first appliance that can serve a glass of wine just as the winemaker intended, Plum allows hoteliers to satisfy the moments that inspire guests to enjoy a glass of wine in the hotel’s room product. The company has partnerships with leading independent hotels and chains, like the Four Seasons, St. Regis, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Sheraton, Westin, Auberge, Gemstone Collection, Woodside and Rosewood flags. Plum delivers an unforgettable experience – and profits – in extraordinary style, one glass at a time. To learn more visit www.plum.wine.

About The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is a modern luxury hotel ideally located at the crossroads of Beverly Hills and Central LA. The pet-friendly hotel is a tranquil urban oasis that epitomizes modern luxury for the most discerning guests. The spacious, all-suite accommodations combine sophisticated comfort, awe-inspiring views, and a signature sense of California cool. The best in West Hollywood luxury hotels, the impeccable service, exquisite food and drink offerings, and a wide array of unparalleled amenities create a truly unforgettable experience. Guests can experience the height of laid-back luxury and LA-style, with amenities including 226 spacious suites designed by David Collins Studio and Richmond Design; signature restaurant Boxwood; a rooftop pool with spacious sundeck, private cabanas, panoramic views and all-day dining; a state-of-the-art fitness center; 110-seat screening room; the Alex Roldan Salon and Boutique; Complimentary European-Style breakfast and high-speed internet. www.thelondonwesthollywood.com.

Attachment

  • londonwestplumwineondemand 
CONTACT: Dustin Caromano
Plum, Inc.
917-558-4308
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.