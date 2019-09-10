Plum’s Wine on Demand Amenity Installed in all 226 Suites at Star-Studded London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

Luxury boutique hotel uniquely lavished in in-room wine technology from Plum, exclusively featuring J. Lohr

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plum, the first wine by the glass technology transforming the hospitality industry, today announced luxury boutique hotel, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, will be deploying Plum units in all 226 suites in collaboration with award-winning local winery J. Lohr and Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay.

“Being a high-end, high-touch property, we are always looking for ways to exceed guest expectations and personalize their stay,” explains Piero Procida, Director of Food and Beverage at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills. “Most of our guests appreciate a fine California wine but don’t necessarily want to buy a whole bottle. So what better way than to enjoy a premium wine by the glass without having to buy the entire bottle? The system speaks for itself and automatically intrigues the guest when they walk into the room and see the easy to use light-up display.”

In an effort to stay ahead of the competition and deliver the memorable stays guests are increasingly in search of, upscale hotels like The London West Hollywood are looking for creative new lifestyle opportunities and symbiotic relationships with local brands to make their properties stand out. Plum units will feature J. Lohr’s Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon 2016. According to Steve Peck, Director of Winemaking at the winery, “the wine shows notes of dark fruit, chocolate, graphite and anise on the nose, as well as a dense yet soft layer of mineral, sweet oak barrel and fresh savory notes on the palate.” Now, guests staying at the hotel can, at the press of a button, enjoy a perfectly chilled glass of wine, on-demand, in the convenience of their room 24/7. Plum units house two bottles of wine, preserved for up to 90 days using argon gas, and automatically tracks, bills and alerts staff to replace an empty bottle using cloud technology. With the high cost of labor for room service and low capture rates of mini-bars, Plum is a welcome evolution to drive F&B profits.

“The London West Hollywood is the first hotel in the Los Angeles area to be implementing Plum, and they are also the first to do a sponsorship with a wine company, and we are thrilled to be involved in the collaboration,” says David Koretz, Founder and CEO of Plum.

Voted #2 hotel in Los Angeles by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, the star-studded London West Hollywood is unrivaled in its novel characteristics. The hotel is known for its spacious suites with oversized-spa luxury baths, elite personal concierge, and California-fresh decor. Last year, the hotel completed a comprehensive makeover to celebrate its ten year anniversary.

Along with The London West Hollywood, Plum has partnerships with leading independent hotels and chains, like the Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, St. Regis, Ritz Carlton, Westin, Gemstone Collection and Woodside Flags.

Plum reimagines every aspect of the wine-by-the-glass experience. The world’s first appliance that can serve a glass of wine just as the winemaker intended, Plum allows hoteliers to satisfy the moments that inspire guests to enjoy a glass of wine in the hotel’s room product. The company has partnerships with leading independent hotels and chains, like the Four Seasons, St. Regis, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Sheraton, Westin, Auberge, Gemstone Collection, Woodside and Rosewood flags. Plum delivers an unforgettable experience – and profits – in extraordinary style, one glass at a time. To learn more visit www.plum.wine.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is a modern luxury hotel ideally located at the crossroads of Beverly Hills and Central LA. The pet-friendly hotel is a tranquil urban oasis that epitomizes modern luxury for the most discerning guests. The spacious, all-suite accommodations combine sophisticated comfort, awe-inspiring views, and a signature sense of California cool. The best in West Hollywood luxury hotels, the impeccable service, exquisite food and drink offerings, and a wide array of unparalleled amenities create a truly unforgettable experience. Guests can experience the height of laid-back luxury and LA-style, with amenities including 226 spacious suites designed by David Collins Studio and Richmond Design; signature restaurant Boxwood; a rooftop pool with spacious sundeck, private cabanas, panoramic views and all-day dining; a state-of-the-art fitness center; 110-seat screening room; the Alex Roldan Salon and Boutique; Complimentary European-Style breakfast and high-speed internet. www.thelondonwesthollywood.com.

