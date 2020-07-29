Pluribus Networks Named a Strong Performer in Open, Programmable Switches For A Businesswide SDN Report

Pluribus is recognized for its ability to simplify data center network operations and ‘inject true multitenancy’ across geographically distributed sites

SANTA CLARA, CA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pluribus Networks, the leader in open networking and controllerless software-defined networking (SDN) automation, announced that it has been positioned as a Strong Performer in “The Forrester Wave™: Open, Programmable Switches For A Businesswide SDN, Q3 2020,” a new report from Forrester.

The report used a rigorous scoring methodology measuring 12 networking vendors across the dimensions of product offering, strategy and market presence using 32 criteria that included hardware support, operating system, features, programmability, monitoring and analytics, automation strategy and evolution training, to name a few.

Pluribus’ Netvisor ONE® operating system and Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ controllerless SDN software are increasingly being viewed as the most cost-effective and operationally efficient approach to modernize, automate and virtualize mission critical data center and campus networks. Approximately 300 global customers have deployed Pluribus open networking solutions in their private cloud environments. More than 75 tier one mobile network operators (MNOs) have deployed Pluribus to provide an automated network fabric to support their 4G and 5G mobile cores running virtualized and containerized network functions in central, regional and edge data centers.

For organizations to fully realize digital transformation, they are selectively moving workloads to public clouds while investing in private cloud infrastructure for the majority of workloads. This private cloud infrastructure is also simultaneously being deployed across geographically distributed data centers and campuses as users demand better experiences and applications demand lower latency. This increases the burden on networks — network teams must scale performance while simplifying operations and increasing the resiliency and security of these distributed networks. Pluribus’ Netvisor ONE network operating system and the Pluribus Adaptive Cloud Fabric software address this challenge by automating and virtualizing data center and campus networks so they can deliver the agility required to support private cloud environments along with performance, scale and resiliency.

According to the Forrester report, “Pluribus Networks entered the market and redefined what customers should get from a single hardware switch by introducing switching hardware that could host multiple instances of virtual switches, similar to server virtual machines (VMs). For example, customers can break a single 24-port switch into multiple switches. Groups of virtual switches across multiple physical devices can be federated together as a single underlay and overlay switch fabric within a single site or across geographically distributed sites.”

The report continued, “Customers can issue commands to a single instance of the Pluribus Netvisor ONE Network OS, and it will distribute policies to all the switches, or they can manage the fabric through Pluribus UNUM, a graphical management and analytics platform.”

“I am extremely proud of the Pluribus team, which has worked so hard to enhance our product offering and continue to delight our customers,” said Kumar Srikantan, president and CEO, Pluribus Networks. “Pluribus is an ideal example of how much innovation can occur from a nimble organization that is committed to open networking.”

“Both enterprises and service providers are increasingly distributing data and workloads across multiple data centers, from private cloud, to public cloud and the edge for 5G, AI/ML and other emerging low latency applications. It is imperative that networking architectures become more agile, open, automated and efficient across these geographically dispersed sites,” said Ram Bhide, VP of Engineering, Pluribus Networks. “We believe Pluribus’ position as a strong performer within Forrester’s report is further validation of our architectural approach, strategy and execution.”

About Pluribus Networks

Pluribus Networks delivers an open, controllerless software-defined network fabric for modern data centers, multi-site data centers and distributed cloud edge environments. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ have been purpose built to deliver radically simplified networking along with white box economics by leveraging open networking hardware from Celestica, Dell Technologies and Edgecore, as well as Pluribus’ own Freedom™ Series of switches. The Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN architecture distributes state and intelligence throughout the network fabric and is optimized to deliver rich and highly secure per-tenant services across data center sites with simple operations and no single point of failure. Pluribus Networks is also embedded in industry-leading Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) and distributed cloud solutions that are being deployed in the networks of the world’s largest 4G and 5G mobile network operators. Pluribus Networks is a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge organization and a member of State of the Edge. Visit www.pluribusnetworks.com to learn more. Deployed to more than 300 customers worldwide, including more than 75 tier one mobile network operators, Pluribus unifies and automates physical and virtual networking and fits into distributed and compact environments found in emerging edge compute deployments.

