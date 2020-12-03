Plus One Robotics Appoints Crystal Parrott as Vice President of Engineering

Crystal Parrott – Vice President of Engineering at Plus One Robotics

San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plus One Robotics, the leader in vision-guided robotics for logistics, announces that Crystal Parrott joins the company as Vice President of Engineering. Crystal brings a deep background in the robotics and automation industries to the position, along with a wealth of experience gained bringing emerging technologies to market. At Plus One, Crystal will lead the engineering organization and spearhead the product development of automation solutions for e-commerce fulfilment and distribution centers.

“The continued high volume in e-commerce is changing the way companies need to deliver their product to customers. Supply chain operators worldwide are challenged to maintain efficiencies while grappling with a critical labor shortage, a problem further exacerbated by Covid-19. These facilities are looking to technology and warehouse automation to fill the gap. Crystal is one of the brightest minds in the business, and Plus One’s clients will benefit immensely from her engineering leadership and market acumen,” commented Erik Nieves, CEO and co-founder.

“Businesses accelerating their automation plans can reap great efficiencies using advanced computer vision solutions to combat the challenges of the modern warehouse. With the variability of packaging types and endless new SKUs, the time is now for ecommerce and logistics companies to unlock the value that robotics can bring. Plus One’s 3D and AI-powered vision technology and customer-centric approach are a winning formula. Technology is at the point where innovation in the warehouse can deliver real impact in a number of vertical markets, and I’m happy to join the team at a time of fast growth,” Crystal Parrott said.

Prior to joining Plus One, Crystal served as the Vice President of the Robotics Center of Excellence at Dematic Corporation, where she led all robotic initiatives for the next generation of robotic solutions for the logistic market. An industry thought leader, Crystal currently serves as the Chair for The Robotics Group (TRG) within the MHI organization and is active in the Robotics Industries Association (RIA). Prior to Dematic, Crystal spent 11 years leading the development of advanced robotics technology at Southwest Research Institute.

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016 with a mission to bring industrial robotics to the warehouse. Founded by computer vision and robotics industry veterans, the company provides leading-edge 3D vision capabilities for robots. Plus One’s novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures that systems are fast, accurate and scalable, enabling one human to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One’s customers include logistics and e-commerce leaders in the Fortune 100. Plus One Robotics is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has won ‘The Best Place to Work’ award for the past two years. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the best Vision Software company in Customer Value Leadership, Plus One also ranked #7 in Enterprise AI on The Information’s Top 50 Startups to Watch 2020. Visit plusonerobotics.com, follow us on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/plusone-robotics), Twitter (www.twitter.com/PlusOneRobotics) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/plusonerobotics) for more information.

