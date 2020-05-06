Breaking News
PLUS Products Announces Date for the Release of Audited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) today announced it will report its audited financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year ending December 31, 2019 after markets close on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Conference Call Details

At 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time the same day (Thursday, May 7, 2020) the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

US / Canada Toll-Free:  (866) 220-4156

Toll / International:  (864) 663-5231

*Participants should request the Plus Products Earnings Call or provide conference ID: 2867687

The call will also be webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rwodgqqw. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Following the conclusion of the call, there will be an archived audio webcast of the conference call available for replay on PlusProductsInc.com.

Jake Heimark, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and Jon Paul, Chief Financial Officer will be conducting a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark
CEO & Co-founder
[email protected]

Investors:

Blake Brennan
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel +1 213.282.6987

Media:

Megan Sekkas
Public Relations
[email protected]
Tel +310.279.6811

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

