PLUS Products Launches New Line of Best Selling Gummies in California

THC Product lines Plus Products’ existing THC product lines and new THC product line

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (“PLUS”), a leading cannabis branded products company based in California, today announced that it has launched a new line of its best-selling cannabis-infused gummies1.

PLUS debuted its new product line this past week at the Hall of Flowers cannabis tradeshow in Santa Rosa, California, rolling out three new flavors of gummies developed by PLUS’s team of scientists, entrepreneurs and chefs under their recently announced cannabis system: (a) a balance cucumber lime that has 3.5mg THC and 1.5mg CBD per piece; (b) an uplift tangerine that has 5mg THC and <0.1mg CBD per piece; and (c) an unwind concord grape that has 4.5mg THC and 0.5mg CBD per piece.

“The demand from many of our retail partners and consumers to launch a second line of our gummies has been significant and we are excited to expand our product portfolio to meet those demands,” said Jake Heimark, CEO & Co-founder of PLUS. “We have high expectations given the success of our original line of gummies, which include the #1 & #2 best-selling cannabis products in California2.”

An advertising campaign already in motion across California that encourages customers to ‘Find your just right’ will begin to include these three new products, which are expected to be available across PLUS’s network of over 360 retail and delivery partners.

PLUS is the #1 selling brand of cannabis infused gummies over the last 12 months by dollars of retail sales according to BDS Analytics Over the last 12 months by dollars of retail sales according to BDS Analytics

Availability

California THC: PLUS cannabis infused edibles are available at over 360 licensed retailers across the state of California and PLUS has a pipeline of new product innovations that it will continue to rollout under its new streamlined and easy to understand cannabis system.

National Hemp CBD: Last week, PLUS announced a line of 100% Hemp CBD infused gummies in partnerships with Casper Sleep and John Legend. The Hemp CBD infused gummies are available for purchase at plusproducts.com nationwide.

About PLUS

PLUS Products is a California hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

[email protected]

Investors:

Blake Brennan

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel +1 213.282.6987

Media Relations:

Bill Harrison

[email protected]

Tel + 213.712.8811

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) PLUS’s advertising campaign and the inclusion of three new products, and the expectations relating to the availability of such new products across PLUS’s network of over 360 retail and delivery partners; and (ii) PLUS’s pipeline of new product innovations and PLUS’s ability to continue to rollout such new product innovations under the new streamlined and easy to understand design or at all.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of PLUS’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of PLUS’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where PLUS exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of PLUS to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. PLUS is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37975b05-fd7c-4c4b-910b-a96e1000002d