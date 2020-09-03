Plus Products Launches New PLUS SLEEP Brand, Extends Portfolio of Best-Selling Cannabis Gummies

PLUS SLEEP Product Lineup PLUS’s new SLEEP gummies are scientifically formulated with a precise blend of cannabinoids and melatonin intended to help consumers fall asleep quickly and enjoy a full, restful night’s sleep.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced the launch of its new PLUS SLEEP brand into the California adult-use market.

Highlights

4 key ingredients to promote a well-rounded night of sleep: THC, CBN, CBD, and just a touch of melatonin.

All-natural colors and flavors, with only 0.7g of sugar and 5 calories per gummy.

2 formulations to offer multiple potential solutions to a wide range of consumers: Sleep Cloudberry, with 5mg of THC, 1mg of CBN, and 1mg of CBD, along with CBNRelief Lychee, with 1mg of THC, 2mg of CBN, and 3mg of CBD.

PLUS’s new SLEEP gummies are scientifically formulated with a precise blend of cannabinoids and melatonin intended to help consumers fall asleep quickly and enjoy a full, restful night’s sleep.

Recent research on the interaction between cannabis, the endocannabinoid system, and the body’s natural circadian rhythm¹ drove PLUS’s formulations of the two new SLEEP products. “Each cannabinoid was selected for how it promotes better sleep, but together they have the potential to be greater than the sum of their parts. This is often referred to as the entourage effect.2 We also included a physiologic dose of melatonin to support our bodies’ circadian rhythm, so these gummies actually work in concert with our natural systems,” stated Dr. Ari Mackler, Chief Scientific Officer.

“We’re excited to help the 71% of cannabis sleep aid users who are not satisfied with their current remedies3,” stated Jake Heimark, CEO and Co-Founder. “Almost 50 million people in the US suffer from insomnia.4 It’s no surprise we hear all the time that one of the top things people look for when they walk into a licensed retailer is something to help them sleep.”

Upcoming Events To Learn More

Sleepy Time Series : Get tucked in every Tuesday night with PLUS! Throughout the month of September, PLUS is hosting a series of free Instagram Live sessions to help you unwind, ease your mind, and drift off to sleep! From breath work to yoga, wind down with PLUS from the comfort of your own bed! For more information visit https://plusproductsthc.com/sleep .

Get tucked in every Tuesday night with PLUS! Throughout the month of September, PLUS is hosting a series of free Instagram Live sessions to help you unwind, ease your mind, and drift off to sleep! From breath work to yoga, wind down with PLUS from the comfort of your own bed! For more information visit . Bedtime Chat with the Experts: PLUS’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Ari Mackler and Sleep Expert, Dr. Michael Breus ( @thesleepdoctor ) have teamed up for a live, virtual conversation on the science of sleep. On Monday, Sept 16th, they will decode how cannabis plays a role in sleep by providing a deep dive into the latest research on the interaction of cannabinoids on our bodies and sleep systems. To register for the free webinar, visit https://plusproductsthc.com/sleepwebinar .

Availability

California THC: PLUS cannabis-infused edibles are currently available in over 360 licensed retailers across the state of California. PLUS SLEEP edibles are expected to roll out to licensed retailers across the state in the coming weeks – visit plusproductsthc.com/sleep to find participating locations.

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in licensed retailers throughout Las Vegas.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the country at plusproducts.com .

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9883ade-b510-4264-9968-34666db593b1



