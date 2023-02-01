Topline feasibility, safety and biological response data from Phase 1/Part A anticipated in the second half of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system cancers, today announced completion of enrollment in Cohort 2 of the ReSPECT-LM Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical trial of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

“Based on the significant clinical need in LM and promising early data, we continue to see increasing interest from top U.S. cancer centers in the ReSPECT-LM Phase 1/2a trial,” said Norman LaFrance, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Plus Therapeutics. “Next steps, following the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review anticipated next month, will be completing enrollment in the Phase 1/Part A, followed by a meeting with the U.S. FDA to consider dose expansion in the Phase 1/Part B trial. Additionally, initial data from the Phase 1/Part A is anticipated in the second half of 2023.”

At the 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), Plus Therapeutics presented Phase 1 data from the ReSPECT-LM trial demonstrating that a single administered dose of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda was feasible, safe and well-tolerated across two dosages in four patients from Cohorts 1 and 2, with patients experiencing a decreased cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell count at 48 hours following treatment of 46% to 92%.

The ReSPECT-LM trial ( NCT05034497 ) is a multicenter, sequential cohort, open-label, single dose, dose escalation Phase 1/2a study using a modified Fibonacci 3+3 study design. It will evaluate the maximum tolerated dose, maximum feasible dose, safety and efficacy of a single administration of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda via intraventricular catheter for LM following standard surgical, radiation and/or chemotherapy treatment. The primary endpoints of the study are the incidence and severity of adverse events/serious adverse events and dose limiting toxicities. Secondary endpoints include overall response rate, duration of response, progression free survival and overall survival.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda for the treatment of LM. ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6 million grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM)

LM is a rare complication of cancer in which the disease spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and central nervous system that can originate from solid tumors, primary brain tumors, or hematological malignancies. Breast cancer is the most common cancer linked to LM, with 3-5% of breast cancer patients developing LM. Lung cancer and melanoma can also spread to the CSF and result in LM. LM occurs in approximately 5% of people with cancer and is usually terminal with one-year and two-year survival of just 7% and 3% respectively. The incidence of LM is on the rise, partly because cancer patients are living longer and partly because many standard chemotherapies cannot reach sufficient concentrations in the spinal fluid to kill the tumor cells, yet there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for LM.

About Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda

Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver highly targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda has the potential to reduce risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue and gamma energy for live imaging.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a robust supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/ .

