AUSTIN, Texas, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces it will host an investor call on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the strategic acquisition of the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing assets.

During the call, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Marc H. Hedrick will discuss the rationale for the CNSide acquisition and an overview of the assets acquired. In addition, he will also provide key updates since the September 2023 sublicense of CNSide, including topline data from the FORESEE trial, subsequent publications, interim milestones, the Company’s business plan to leverage the acquired assets and planned future milestones.

Conference Call and Webcast

Thursday, May 9, 2024 @ 8:30 AM ET

Dial-in Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdc75c8a5a88c41c683b270235002d285

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nor9kmxs

Participants may also pre-register any time before the call through the dial-in-link. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website under the “For Investors” section. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live call.

About CNSide Test

CNSide is a laboratory developed test (LDT) based on proprietary quantitative tumor cell capture and detection method, paired with assays to identify actionable molecular treatment targets. Given the genetic changes that can occur as metastatic cancer spreads to the CNS, the evaluation of cerebrospinal fluid with CNSide provides a unique opportunity to identify biomarkers in patients with metastatic carcinoma or melanoma to help guide physicians in therapy selection. In addition, the quantitative tumor cell count assay can be used in a serial fashion to monitor the response to therapy more effectively than other current methods.

About FORESEE clinical trial

The FORESEE Study is a multi-center, prospective clinical trial enrolling patients with Breast or Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) who have suspicious or confirmed Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM). Standard of Care methods to diagnose or assess the treatment response of LM (Clinical Evaluation, MRI and Cytology) have limited sensitivity and specificity. This creates challenges for physicians to manage LM or determine the best course of treatment. The goal of the FORESEE Study is to evaluate the performance of CNSide in monitoring the LM’s response to treatment and to assess the impact of CNSide on treatment decisions made by Physicians.

About Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM)

LM is a rare complication of cancer in which the primary cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and leptomeninges surrounding the brain and spinal cord. All malignancies originating from solid tumors, primary brain tumors, or hematological malignancies have this LM complication potential with breast cancer as the most common cancer linked to LM, with 3-5% of breast cancer patients developing LM. Additionally, lung cancer, GI cancers and melanoma can also spread to the CSF and result in LM. LM occurs in approximately 5% of people with cancer and is usually terminal with 1-year and 2-year survival of just 7% and 3%, respectively. The incidence of LM is on the rise, partly because cancer patients are living longer and partly because many standard chemotherapies cannot reach sufficient concentrations in the spinal fluid to kill the tumor cells, yet there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for LM patients, who often succumb to this complication within weeks to several months, if untreated.

About Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda

Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda has the potential to reduce off target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases in the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

