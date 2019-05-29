Plustek Announces New eScan A350 for GlobalSearch

Standalone kiosk scanner streamlines document scanning and indexing for users of Square 9 Softworks’ GlobalSearch Enterprise Content Management solution

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plustek Technology today announced the availability of the eScan A350 for GlobalSearch, another option in the new eScan A350 line of network attached document scanning kiosks. The new eScan A350 for GlobalSearch provides an integrated experience out-of-the-box with Square 9 Softworks’ award-winning GlobalSearch Enterprise Content Management solution.

The eScan for GlobalSearch A350 allows users to build destination buttons that scan documents directly to the GlobalSearch database archives. The buttons appear on the home screen of the A350 touch panel display, and each can be configured with its own unique scan settings. Users can choose to enter index data using the touch panel or save the document unindexed and use Square 9’s point and click OCR-assisted KeyFree Indexing tool from their desktop.

“The Plustek eScan A350 for GlobalSearch represents a shift in the scanning industry to a much more integrated experience,” said Michael Frattini, Senior Vice President, Operations at Square 9. “Whether used as a kiosk or on the desktop, GlobalSearch users will experience significant productivity gains by leveraging the Plustek eScan A350 for their scanning needs.”

The new eScan for GlobalSearch A350 connects via ethernet or Wi-Fi and provides a completely integrated experience built into the large 7” touch panel display. Additional functionality includes long paper mode to scan pages up to 200” in length, ultrasonic misfeed detection to reduce data loss, and the ability to process an unlimited number of scanning jobs. No PC or additional software is needed. The new scanner can be easily integrated with both on premise configurations of GlobalSearch as well as Square 9’s GlobalSearch C2 cloud hosted solution.

“With state-of-the-art image quality, paper handling, and performance, Square 9 GlobalSearch users will find that the A350 family are the most productive document scanners available today,” said Johnson Yang VP of Plustek Americas region. “Both enterprises and small businesses will benefit from these scanners. They are easier to setup and use than traditional document scanners or MFPs,” added Johnson.

The Plustek eScan family of scanners includes the eScan A180, A250, Essential A350, the Buyers Labs award-winning Enterprise SharePoint A350, and eScan Square9 for GlobalSearch. These new scanners are available in North America through online resellers , Value-Added Resellers, and Value-Added Distributors including NewWave Technology, IngramMicro and AB Distributing. For detailed product information, please visit Plustek.com.

About Plustek

Based in Los Angeles, Plustek Technology designs and manufactures an array of scanners that including document, portable, library, book, film and photo scanners. With 30 years in the imaging scanning business, Plustek brings advanced technologies and solutions for a variety of paperless needs. www.plustek.com/usa

About Square 9

As a trendsetting software development firm, Square 9 is a creative force in the next generation of both on premise and cloud-enabled Content Management solutions. Intensely customer-focused and highly responsive, Square 9 delivers effective, value-driven solutions and has achieved a reputation for excellence in meeting the rapidly evolving needs of its customers. In addition to GlobalSearch®, the award-winning Content Management solution platform, Square 9 has been widely recognized for its diverse portfolio of products including solutions for Document Capture Automation, Business Process Automation and Web Forms Management. Square 9 Softworks distributes its solutions internationally through a network of highly skilled Channel Resellers from its corporate office in New Haven, Connecticut. www.square-9.com

