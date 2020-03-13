PLx Pharma Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Regulatory Update on VAZALORE

— Planning a Bioequivalence Study to Support VAZALORE 325 mg sNDA —

— Announces $8 Million Convertible Preferred Stock Financing with Park West and MSD Partners —

SPARTA, New Jersey, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company initially focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide more effective and safer products, VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”™), announced today certain financial and operational results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019, and provided a regulatory update on VAZALORE.

Highlights of, and certain events subsequent to, the fourth quarter of 2019 include:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $2.3 million, or ($0.25) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Q4 2019 includes a non-cash gain of $1.9 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a 2018 non-cash gain of $5.7 million for a change in the fair value of warrant liability, or $0.65 per share;

Plan to initiate a bioequivalence study to support the supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) for VAZALORE 325 mg dose strength which will impact the previously announced timeline. The Company will announce an updated timeline once aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on the study design;

Announces an $8 million Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”) financing with funds affiliated with Park West Asset Management, LLC (“Park West”), the Company’s largest stockholder, and an affiliate of MSD Partners, L.P. (“MSD Partners”), a new investor to PLx, subject to stockholder approval;

Continued pre-commercial activities, including the presentation of abstracts at large medical conferences and the publication of study results in scientific journals, to build awareness of VAZALORE among health care professionals; and

Received FDA approval for the updated labeling for VAZALORE 325 mg strength, which will be applied to the 81 mg dose.

Regulatory Update

The Company’s discussions with the FDA have centered on data requirements for the approval of the new formulation of VAZALORE 325 mg. In accordance with the FDA’s guidance, the Company will conduct a bioequivalence study for VAZALORE 325 mg to support approval of the sNDA which will impact the timeline previously announced. The Company currently has a meeting with the FDA scheduled for the end of April and will provide an updated timeline once details of the study design are confirmed. As previously announced, the sNDA for VAZALORE 81 mg will follow the submission of the VAZALORE 325 mg dose strength.

“Our discussions with the FDA over the past few months have led to a clearer understanding of the data requirements for our upcoming sNDA submissions, and we look forward to confirming the bioequivalence study design. We remain confident about the regulatory path forward for VAZALORE,” said Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer of PLx.

Convertible Preferred Stock Financing

PLx announced today that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Park West and MSD Partners pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue 8,000 shares of Series B Preferred Stock for gross proceeds of $8 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds to advance VAZALORE to market readiness and for working capital and general purposes.

Subject to approval of the Company’s stockholders and the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the Series B Preferred Stock transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020. The Company intends to set a date for a stockholder meeting to approve the transaction. Once a meeting date has been determined, the Company will send a notice and definitive proxy statement.

The Series B Preferred Stock will be issued at $1,000 per share and will be convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $3.10 per share. Holders of the Series B Preferred Stock will be entitled to an initial dividend rate of 8% per annum, which will stop accruing on the date of the FDA approval of the sNDAs of VAZALORE. The dividends are compounded quarterly and payable in cash or preferred stock at the Company’s option.

“We are pleased that our largest stockholder, Park West, and new investor MSD Partners have committed $8 million of capital which will help support bringing VAZALORE to market. We continue to execute on our publication strategy to disseminate the scientific information to the clinical community, as well as to ensure that retailers and consumers understand the unique safety and efficacy profile of VAZALORE. In addition, the FDA’s approval of the labeling for VAZALORE 325 mg is an important milestone on our way to commercialization,” concluded Giordano.

Please refer to the Company’s Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the complete terms of the Series B Preferred Stock transaction.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

The Company recognized revenue of approximately $24,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. All the revenue recognized is attributable to work performed under an award of a National Institutes of Health grant, which is nearing completion.

Research and development expenses were approximately $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, roughly flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The expenses in both periods include continued development and manufacturing activities for VAZALORE.

General and administrative expense totaled $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase is due to commercial-related activities to support the upcoming launch of VAZALORE, as well as a non-cash increase in stock-based compensation of $0.2 million.

Other income (expense), net was down $3.7 million to $1.8 million of net other income for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily attributable to $3.8 million of lower non-cash income from the change in fair value of the warrant liability primarily due to the fluctuation of the Company’s common stock price.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.3 million, or ($0.25) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.34 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash gain of $1.9 million, or $0.20 per share compared to a gain of $5.7 million, or $0.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018, related to the change in warrant liability. The fourth quarter of 2019 also included $0.3 million, or ($0.03) per share, for preferred stock dividends related to the $15 million Series A convertible preferred stock financing completed in February 2019.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total revenues were approximately $0.6 million, compared to $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. All the revenue recognized is attributable to work performed under an award of a National Institutes of Health grant, which is nearing completion.

Research and development expense increased to $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year, reflecting continued product development and manufacturing activities for VAZALORE. This increase was due to the manufacture, packaging, stability and analytical costs related to the registration batches, which provide data to be submitted in the Company’s sNDA filings.

General and administrative expense increased to $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to approximately $7.8 million in the prior year. This increase is due to commercial-related activities to support the upcoming launch of $1.9 million and payments to the University of Texas associated with the patent license agreement of $0.3 million.

Other income (expense), net was $6.3 million of net other expense for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $11.9 million of net other income in the prior year. This change is primarily attributable to the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability primarily due to the fluctuation of the price of the Company’s common stock ($5.7 million of other expense for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $12.7 million of other income in the prior year).

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $34.3 million or ($3.84) per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.10 per share for the prior year. Full year 2019 included $13.7 million or ($1.54) per share, for the beneficial conversion feature and preferred stock dividends related to the $15 million Series A convertible preferred stock financing completed in February 2019. Full year 2019 also included a non-cash charge of $5.7 million, or ($0.64) per share as a result of a change in the fair value of the warrant liability as compared to income of $12.7 million or $1.45 per share in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $14.0 million. The $8 million Series B Preferred Stock financing should provide a cash runway until the end of the first quarter of 2021. The Company will need additional financing upon submission of the sNDAs. The timing of submissions and the amount of additional capital raised will determine the level of pre-launch marketing spending and commercial inventory build prior to approval of VAZALORE.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE 325 mg is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy with more reliable and predictable antiplatelet efficacy as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, while also reducing the adverse gastric events common in an acute setting. PLx is focused on collecting the data required for post-approval manufacturing changes, which will be included in the sNDA filing for VAZALORE 325 mg and to support approval of low dose VAZALORE 81 mg.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard delivery system works by targeting delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions, ulcers and bleeding associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

PLx Pharma Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,001,304 $ 14,250,267 Accounts receivable 18,683 18,234 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 263,268 421,933 Deferred financing costs – 174,976 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 14,283,255 14,865,410 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 1,466,646 1,394,230 Right of use assets 618,158 – Goodwill 2,061,022 2,061,022 Security deposit 73,665 67,714 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,502,746 $ 18,388,376 LIABILITIES, SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 928,921 $ 687,257 Accrued bonuses 1,166,821 1,048,393 Accrued interest 34,964 60,366 Current portion of term loan, net of discount and fees 3,658,121 2,909,709 Other current liabilities 304,603 26,935 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,093,430 4,732,660 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued interest, net of current portion 501,826 309,440 Term loan, net of discount, fees and current portion 622,265 4,280,385 Warrant liability 8,247,679 2,537,317 Accrued dividends 1,058,498 – Other liabilities 409,431 84,281 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,933,129 11,944,083 Series A convertible preferred stock: $0.001 par value; liquidation value of $15,000,000; 45,000 shares designated, 15,000 and 0 issued and outstanding 13,661,578 – STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 955,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding – – Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,156,260 and 8,743,950 shares issued and outstanding 9,156 8,744 Additional paid-in capital 74,837,046 72,871,317 Accumulated deficit (86,938,163 ) (66,435,768 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) (12,091,961 ) 6,444,293 TOTAL LIABILITIES, SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 18,502,746 $ 18,388,376