PLx Pharma Inc.’s VAZALORE™ Now on Shelves; National Media Campaign Launches Today

SPARTA, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products, with its lead products VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), today announced that VAZALORE is now on shelves at major retailers and e-commerce sites nationwide. A national television campaign will also kick-off today and feature spots on high-visibility sports programming as well as popular cable networks.

“We are excited that VAZALORE has hit the shelves nationally and look forward to communicating the benefits of this innovative aspirin therapy to millions of patients at risk for vascular disease,” stated Natasha Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of PLx. “We are confident consumers will recognize VAZALORE as a breakthrough in aspirin delivery, designed to help protect the stomach while providing all of the benefits of aspirin to help prevent another heart attack or clot-related stroke.”

VAZALORE, the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules, is available in VAZALORE 81 mg, 12 count; VAZALORE 81 mg, 30 count and VAZALORE 325 mg, 30 count.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin. It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc. 

PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

