BOSTON, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.96 per common share, is payable on July 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2024.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

