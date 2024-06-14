BOSTON, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.96 per common share, is payable on July 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2024.
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
[email protected]
- Invivyd Announces Antiviral Activity of VYD222 (pemivibart) Against SARS-CoV-2 KP.1.1 FLiRT & KP.3 Variants - June 14, 2024
- Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2024 - June 14, 2024
- Tilray Beverages Announces Campaign to Raise Awareness for Men’s Health - June 14, 2024