BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.90 per common share, is payable on October 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
(615) 942-7077
IR@plymouthreit.com
- Global Biosensors Market to Reach US$ 48.49 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%: TMR Report - September 15, 2023
- Global 48 Volt Battery System Market to Reach US$ 27 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 27.8%: TMR Report - September 15, 2023
- Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market is Expected to Grow by US$ 1.5 Billion During 2023–2027, Accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4%. TMR Report - September 15, 2023