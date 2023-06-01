BOSTON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2023.

