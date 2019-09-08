PM Johnson will go to EU to seek a deal, not a Brexit delay: finance minister

British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not ask for a Brexit delay at an EU summit next month, but will instead press to secure a deal to smooth Britain’s departure from the bloc.
