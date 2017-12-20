PM May forces her own deputy to resign after pornography scandal

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May forced her most senior minister, Damian Green, to resign on Wednesday after an internal investigation found that he had made misleading comments about pornography found on computers in his parliamentary office.
