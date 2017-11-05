PM May’s deputy denies report pornography was found on office computer

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Theresa May’s most senior minister has denied an allegation that police found pornography on one of his computers in the Houses of Parliament in 2008 as the British government struggles to contain a scandal about sexual harassment.
