pMD®️ Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on the Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces List

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Inc. Magazine 2020 Best Workplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — pMD®, the innovation leader in health care technology, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for the fourth consecutive year. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

pMD provides health care teams with powerful technology to deliver better care. The company is made up of people who are committed to improving the patient experience in the health care industry and have developed a set of products and services to support this mission.

“Our mission at pMD is to improve patient outcomes, and that process begins with supporting our dedicated and passionate employees,” said Philippe d’Offay, founder and CEO of pMD. “We’ve learned over the last two decades that when employees feel cared for, this sentiment reflects back into their work and in turn positively impacts the health care community.  In order to ensure our employees reach their personal and professional goals, we have placed an emphasis on providing a collaborative work environment with a dynamic support network and easy access to leadership.”

Receiving more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists based on employee feedback regarding topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future.

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

The health care industry is undergoing rapid change at the moment with the demand for telehealth playing a key role in reshaping how care is delivered. pMD was founded 21 years ago with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives; and in the midst of a global health crisis, the company finds itself able to do just that by offering free, reliable, and secure telemedicine tools to health care practitioners and patients.

pMD is always on the lookout for smart, talented, and driven people to join their amazing team. For more information about open positions, visit: https://www.pmd.com/careers

About pMD
pMD gives health care professionals powerful, intuitive mobile software that improves patient care. With pMD’s mobile communication, data capture, and care navigation platforms, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD or visit www.pmd.com.

About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact
Ari Brosowsky
PR Manager
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6741ced-409a-4dfb-8649-f961c483f7a3

