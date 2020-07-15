pMD® Answers the Call with Added Telehealth Flexibility for Patients

Expands Access to HIPAA-Compliant HD Virtual Visits Via Smartphone, Tablet, and Web

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — pMD®, the innovation leader in health care technology, has enhanced virtual care by adding another way for patients and providers to connect. In addition to smartphones and tablets, patients can now video chat with their doctor from their computer or laptop with one click.

“Everyone should have access to secure virtual care through this pandemic and beyond,” says Adam Kenney, vice president of software engineering at pMD. “While we believe that a native mobile app provides the best audio and video quality, we take customer feedback very seriously. We’re excited to offer a secure backup option for those patients who do not have access to or feel uncomfortable installing a mobile app.”

With telemedicine, the quality of the audio and visual directly impacts the quality of the care. Mobile devices today are built for just this type of communication with the highest quality, most reliable cameras and speakers. These devices also work on both wifi and cellular service, doubling the chances of having a clear, effective telehealth visit.

“Our providers and patients love using pMD for telehealth visits,” says Gabriela Casco, Practice Manager at Miami Vascular Specialists. “While the overwhelming majority of our patients navigate the app with ease, we do have a handful of patients that do not have access to or feel uncomfortable using a smartphone or tablet. This new web option helps reduce those patients’ anxieties, enabling us to provide the same great virtual visit experience.”

More than 75 percent of patients invited by their practice to use pMD successfully downloaded and accessed the app, a far cry from the abysmal 29 percent average patient portal adoption rate.1 For those patients who are unable to use the pMD app, practices can now generate a one-click virtual visit link sent to patients by email or text, which instantly connects them to a video call with their provider.

Telemedicine is much more than just a secure video call. In addition to secure video, voice calling, and chat, pMD’s comprehensive, integrated, and HIPAA-compliant telehealth solution includes enough features to replace several standalone products, increasing efficiencies while reducing costs. pMD provides the transparent reporting tools needed to run a medical practice effectively, including patient-based call logs and chat history. All patient chat transcripts are available practice-wide, further reducing the risk of miscommunications or care gaps.

When virtual communication is seamless, practices can focus on what matters most; providing the best patient care. pMD’s team of experts can provide an in-depth workflow analysis to ensure pMD works with the systems that are already in place at a practice, driving value without adding unnecessary complexity.

About pMD

pMD was founded more than 20 years ago with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives, and have developed a set of products and services to support this mission. pMD’s HIPAA-compliant software arms health care professionals with powerful, intuitive mobile tools that improve patient care. With pMD’s secure communication, telehealth, and data capture platforms, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD or visit www.pmd.com .

