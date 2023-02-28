PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP; “PMV Pharma”), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences in March.

Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference (March 6-8, 2023) Format: Tumor Diagnostic Development Corporate Panel Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: 9:10 – 10:20 AM ET Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (March 13-15, 2023) Format: Fireside Chat Date: Monday, March 13, 2023 Time: 8 AM ET

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

