Rise in demand for advanced inhalation devices among patients with chronic respiratory diseases is anticipated to drive utilization of breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Demand for nebulized drug delivery to treat respiratory disorders is expected to offer attractive opportunities to companies in the global pneumatic nebulizers market. The industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031 and exceed US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031. Innovations in nebulized therapy in patients with COPD and asthma in the past few years have bolstered market development.

A rise in risk factors for patients with chronic obstructive airway diseases such as environmental pollution and tobacco smoking is likely to increase the global burden of these diseases. The surge in the adoption of easy-to-use nebulized drug delivery devices for patients in home healthcare is likely to create significant opportunities for market players in the near future.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Utilization of Advanced Inhalation Devices to Manage Chronic Respiratory Diseases : The TMR study revealed that a breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizer has become popular as an advanced inhalation device for the delivery of medication to patients suffering from respiratory disorders. Technological advancements have enabled medical device manufacturers to develop pneumatic nebulizers that reduce drug wastage. The breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizer segment held a major share of the market in 2021. Companies are unveiling devices with advanced functionality that improve patient compliance in inhalation therapy and increase effectiveness.

Key Drivers

The increase in prevalence and rise in the burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are the key trends expected to accelerate the pneumatic nebulizers market development. COPD is one of the contributors to the global burden of disease, especially in terms of disability-adjusted life years.

The high prevalence of asthma has bolstered demand for effective treatments to prevent asthma attacks, especially in children.

Advancements in targeted drug delivery technologies in nebulizers are likely to broaden future market outlook, as these enable efficient delivery of nebulized medications to the lungs

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to account for the leading pneumatic nebulizers market share during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population owing to the high prevalence of COPD and other chronic respiratory diseases has spurred the adoption of products in the region. A surge in the adoption of advanced inhalation therapies in home healthcare is a key market trend expected to fuel market growth in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to advance at a rapid pace during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The rise in the health burden of COPD and asthma in the next few years is likely to propel the demand for pneumatic nebulizers in the region. A rapidly aging population in countries in Asia is expected to bolster market development in Asia Pacific.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are focusing on merger & acquisition and product portfolio expansion to consolidate their positions in the global pneumatic nebulizers industry. Companies are also undertaking new product development in order to stay ahead of their competitors.

Prominent companies in the pneumatic nebulizers market are

Beurer GmbH,

Besco Medical,

Bremed Ltd.,

Drive DeVilbiss,

GE Healthcare,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Pari Health Care,

OMRON,

Morpen Laboratories Ltd.,

Rossmax, and GE Healthcare.

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Breath-actuated Nebulizer

Vented Nebulizer

Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

