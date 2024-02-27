Key pneumatic tube system market players include Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA), Aerocom System Inc., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Air-Log International GmbH, Hanter Ingenjorsteknik AB, Hamilton, KellyTube, Pevco, Air Link International, and Lamson Group.

New York , Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global pneumatic tube system market size is slated to expand at 7% CAGR between 2024 and 2036. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 23 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 3 billion in the year 2023. The growth of the market is attributed to the actions taken by the prominent players in the industry to enhance the general efficiency and functioning of the system. The increased workflow across industries worldwide with fewer workers is estimated to propel the market size. The Operations & Logistics Sector has a shortage of 20% workforce as of 2023 reports.

Moreover, the rising internal logistics challenges in companies with a variety of goods and services production are propelling the market trends. Less cost, ease of use, minimal maintenance, high security, and privacy are driving the use of these systems during the forecast era. More than 35% of logistics firms have major unanswered questions related to security and data privacy across the world.

Pneumatic Tube System Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America region to propel the highest growth.

The multi-line segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at the highest rate

Escalating Applications in the Industrial and Automotive Sectors is Fueling the Growth of the Pneumatic Tube System Market

The pneumatic tubes are used in industries to send product samples such as hot steel or granulation to testing laboratories to detect the quality and efficacy of the end product. The pneumatic facility keeper will directly deliver the logistics to the concerned teams without delay. This system saves a lot of time and costs for the companies and enhances productivity. The pneumatic tube systems help to transfer the contents at a speed of 8m/s reducing the workload of the employees.

Pneumatic Tube System Industry: Regional Overview

The global pneumatic tube system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Requirement for Secure and Safe Transfer of Paperwork or Data in Healthcare and Other Sectors is Strengthening the Market Growth in the North America Region

The North America market region in the year 2036 is expected to register a market share of 35% in the coming years. The rising need for automated transfer of data in industries especially in the healthcare industry to prevent unwanted authorizations and protect patient privacy is estimated to drive the market size. The development of advanced pneumatic tube systems in healthcare labs to enhance the precision of the samples is also likely to boost the market trends in the coming years. Further, the increasing number of foods, beverages, plastic, and pharmaceutical industries in the region is expanding the market size. About 15% of the domestic outputs in the manufacturing sector of soft drinks and ice in the U.S. were plastic bottles.

Soaring Extension of the Online Manufacturing Sector is Fostering Market Expansion in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to secure the second largest share during the forecast period. The market size is credited to the growing online retail sectors across the region on account of increasing start-ups in terms of manufacturing, and a rising number of clinical research activities. Further, the enhancing government expenditure on medical and healthcare facilities is projected to flourish the market trends. More than 60% of the online purchasers are from China followed by India and Japan with 10% and 9% shares respectively as of 2021

Pneumatic Tube System Market Segmentation by System Configuration

Multiline

Single-Line

Point-to-Point

The multiline segment is envisaged to hold a significant market share of 50% in the coming years as a result of the multiplying rate of applications in hospitals. The percentage increase in the requirements of specimens in hospitals for various purposes such as diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring is amplifying the market segment size. More than 100 British hospitals have pneumatic tube systems of Aerocom Ltd in the United Kingdom as of 2022.

Pneumatic Tube System Market Segmentation by End-User Industries

Hospitals

Industrial

Banks

Waste Management

The hospital segment is expected to register a market share of 40% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the rising use of pneumatic tubes in hospitals, to distribute test samples, records, x-rays, emergency samples, medications, and collected blood and other samples. The growing economic standards and concern for health among people are outlined to increase the percentage of hospitals worldwide in the coming years. The need to prevent contamination of the samples and other specimens collected and medicines that have to be administered to patients is prophesied to boost the market segment growth. Air-Log International GmbH transfers blood samples through a blood cold chain activity in the labs or hospitals with an arrangement with the required temperature and information is input in the 7-inch touch-screen. The transport of unprocessed blood is made at +2 C to +6 C and processed blood at +2 C and +10 C.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global pneumatic tube system market that are profiled by Research Nester are Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA), Aerocom System Inc., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Air-Log International GmbH, Hanter Ingenjorsteknik AB, Hamilton, KellyTube, Pevco, Air Link International, Lamson Group, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

The University of Michigan Hospital planned to set up a pneumatic tube system in the entire campus with approval from the Board of Regents. The whole setup is expected to cost USD 6.5 million and needs to be completed in 2024. The new system will facilitate the hospital to send specimens including blood, and urine samples through the pneumatic system.

planned to set up a pneumatic tube system in the entire campus with approval from the Board of Regents. The whole setup is expected to cost USD 6.5 million and needs to be completed in 2024. The new system will facilitate the hospital to send specimens including blood, and urine samples through the pneumatic system. Gunnebo declared that their secure storage units meet the security standards of the new European (EN) T2 that enables the best defense against break-in attempts.

About Research Nester

