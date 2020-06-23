Pneumonia Therapeutics Market to value USD 2.8 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The United States pneumonia therapeutics market share will witness around 6.3% CAGR during 2020 to 2026 owing to increasing incidence of ventilator-associated and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in the region.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on pneumonia therapeutics market which estimates the global market valuation for pneumonia therapeutics will cross US$ 2.8 billion by 2026. Increasing government initiatives for the treatment of pneumonia will significantly accelerate the overall business progression.

Increasing incidence of pneumococcal disease worldwide will drive the market growth from 2020 to 2026. Pneumococcal disease is caused by Streptococcus pneumonia and can infect the lungs causing blood infection, middle ear infection and bacterial meningitis among others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pneumococcal pneumonia causes around 150,000 hospitalizations every year in the U.S. that surges the market progression. Additionally, children, as well as elderly, are at a higher risk of getting infected by pneumococcal disease owing to the weak immune system. Thus, increasing cases of pneumonia across the globe will propel the pneumonia therapeutics market growth.

The antibacterial drugs segment accounted for over 60% revenue share in 2019 and are further classified into quinolones and macrolides among others. Antibacterial drugs are widely used to treat community-acquired pneumonia. Furthermore, macrolides antibiotics such as clarithromycin, azithromycin and others are useful for children to protect them from pneumonia, thereby enhancing the segmental growth.

The pediatric segment will exhibit 7.5% CAGR during the analysis period. Children especially with weak immune system are at higher risk of acquiring pneumonia. As child’s immune system is often weak and underdeveloped, the chances of developing pneumonia are much higher. Also, children having cystic fibrosis or asthma problems, and lungs associated disorders further creates higher need for antiviral and antibacterial drugs. Thus, increased risk of pneumonia in pediatric patients augments the segmental growth.

The community acquired pneumonia segment accounted for around USD 1.3 Bn in 2019. CAP is one of the most common infectious diseases occurring worldwide. CAP refers to the pneumonia that is acquired by individuals outside the hospital. CAP is one of the most common cause of lung infections in people of 5 to 35 years of age. Increasing prevalence of community acquired pneumonia will enhance the segmental growth.

The distribution channel segment is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for around 48% market share in 2019. Availability of novel drug delivery systems for pneumonia therapy in hospital pharmacies propels the segmental growth. The hospital pharmacies ensure medicines to be used safely for effective patient management. In addition, factors such as improved patient outcomes and availability of pneumonia therapeutic drugs further accelerates the segmental progression.

The U.S. pneumonia therapeutics market will witness around 6.3% CAGR during the analysis period. The country growth can be attributed due to increasing geriatric population base, leading to surging demand for pneumonia therapeutic drugs. Additionally, increasing number of hospital admissions for the treatment of pneumonia will enhance the country progression. Moreover, several market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Allergan and others are focusing on new product development along with the R&D activities that propels the industry growth.

Some major findings of the pneumonia therapeutics market report include:

Increasing incidence of ventilator-associated and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Rising number of clinical trials for the development of new and more effective drug molecules will enhance the pneumonia therapeutics market growth.

Rising awareness among patients regarding pneumonia treatment aids the industry growth.

Surging incidence of pneumococcal disease among young population base across the globe.

Some of the prominent business players operating in pneumonia therapeutics industry include Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, Bayer, Cipla, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck, AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline. These market players are focusing on developing new products that helps the firm to expand its overall geographical presence. For instance, in November 2017, a drug by GlaxoSmithKline plc, (GSK2140944) completed its clinical trial phase. This drug is used in the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, thereby strengthening company’s industry position.

