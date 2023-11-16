Hotel New hotel interior

Foley, Ala., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is excited to announce a significant addition to the ever-growing OWA Parks & Resort destination, with a $50M+ resort-style hotel planned to open in May 2025. Located on the north-east side of the newly opened Tropic Falls waterpark, this exciting expansion will provide guests with another convenient lodging option just steps away from all that OWA has to offer.

Architects from Dale Partners of Jackson, Miss., were selected to create the colorful, sleek design and tropical-inspired theme. Rabren General Contractors, one of the largest general contractors in Alabama, has been selected to oversee the construction.

“We are very excited to add this tropical inspired resort hotel to our portfolio,” said Cody Williamson, President/CEO of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority. “This new hotel will give guests another option to relax in Coastal Alabama, while still enjoying all the fun amenities that OWA has to offer. We continue to focus on these types of investment projects, which enable us to remain a strong economic partner for the local tourism industry and State of Alabama.”

The vibrant, multi-story hotel is still in the design stages, but development plans call for tropical-themed guest rooms that include a kitchenette and workspace, along with optional bunk bed spaces for larger families. Other key resort amenities will include an outdoor resort-style pool with a bar and grill, 24-hour fitness center, meeting space, lounge, convenience store, and arcade; along with complimentary valet service, wifi, and breakfast.

The new hotel development, combined with the recent $70 million expansion of the Tropic Falls Water Park, the newly opened luxury Tropic Hideaway RV Park, and continued growth of new businesses in Downtown OWA, demonstrates The Tribe’s continued commitment to advance and improve the already top-notch offerings at OWA Parks and Resort.

Once completed, the new resort hotel will bring the Poarch Band of Creek Indians total investment into the OWA’s project to $414 million.

CONTACT: Kristin Hellmich Poarch Band of Creek Indians 251-359-8554 khellmich@pci-nsn.gov