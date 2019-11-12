Poarch Band of Creek Indians Closes Out the Alabama Natives Concert Series with Rolling Stones Keyboardist Chuck Leavell

Montgomery, AL, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians will be closing out their Alabama Natives Concert Series with Rolling Stones Keyboardist Chuck Leavell with special guest Dan Penn at the Capri Theatre on Wednesday, November 20th. Doors open at 5:30pm/Showtime at 6pm. Tickets are $40 and are available here: https://www.capritheatre.org/ or at the Capri Theatre box office. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit the Capri Community Film Society, a non-profit organization.

Chuck Leavell was born in Birmingham, Alabama and at age15, moved to Muscle Shoals where he started his music career. He has been pleasing the ears of music fans for many years now. His piano and keyboard work has graced the albums and/or stages of The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, The Allman Brothers, The Black Crowes, George Harrison, The Marshall Tucker Band, Hank Williams Jr. and a long list of others.

Opening for Chuck is Vernon, Alabama native, Dan Penn. Dan has helped shape the development of southern soul music with his legendary songwriting, musicianship and production. In 1962, when he moved to Muscle Shoals, he was hired as the first resident songwriter and recruited the first house band at FAME Studios. To enumerate his accomplishments, it would take a retrospective of everyone’s favorite song lists.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is proud to present this exciting performance showcasing Alabama’s top artists in an intimate setting. Seating is limited to only 200 guests.

Sponsored by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the Alabama Natives Concert Series has featured Alabama musicians in select Montgomery venues during the Fall in commemoration of the Alabama 200 and Montgomery 200 Celebrations. Previous performances have included Alabama artists’ Jamey Johnson with Whatley & Co., Mac McAnally with John Paul White and Will Kimbrough, Spooner Oldham with Kate Campbell. Proceeds of all shows have benefited Alabama community organizations.

The mission of ALABAMA 200 is to support, create, and execute events and activities that commemorate the stories of our people, place, and path to statehood. ALABAMA 200 is actively engaging residents and visitors in educational programs, community activities, and statewide initiatives that teach, inspire, and entertain. This is one of the signature events of this series.

Known for its Southern hospitality and revitalized downtown, the riverfront capital city of Montgomery is also recognizing its own 200th Anniversary this year and marking this meaningful occasion with a variety of celebratory experiences for all ages between now and the end of the year. Find out more at MGM200.org.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Unlike many eastern Indian Tribes, the Poarch Creeks were not removed from their tribal lands and have lived together for almost 200 years in and around the reservation in Poarch, Alabama. The reservation is located eight miles northwest of Atmore, Alabama in rural Escambia County, and 57 miles east of Mobile. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government.

The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises including Wind Creek Hospitality, an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribes gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Tribe also operates Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), the economic development arm of the Tribe. CIEDA manages on their behalf: Muskogee Technology, Media Fusion, Creek Convenience Store Atmore, Creek Convenience Store Wetumpka, Creek Travel Plaza, OWA, and other non-gaming economic endeavors.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is an active partner in the state of Alabama, contributing to economic, educational, social and cultural projects benefiting both Tribal Members and residents of these local communities and neighboring towns. The Tribe’s Planned Giving Campaign includes significant donations to local schools, education scholarships, senior centers, youth athletics, and charitable organizations. Learn more about the Tribe at www.pci-nsn.gov

The Capri Theatre opened in July of 1941 as the Clover Theatre and is now the longest continually operating movie theatre in Alabama. The Clover was remodeled and became the Capri Theatre in December of 1962. In the heart of the Cloverdale neighborhood of Montgomery, the Capri Theatre is owned and operated by the Capri Community Film Society, Inc., a non-profit organization.

