Poarch Band of Creek Indians Third Concert in Alabama Native Concert Series Featuring Spooner Oldham, Will Kimbrough, and Kate Campbell

Montgomery, AL, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is proud to announce the third concert as part of the Tribe-sponsored, Alabama Natives Concert Series celebrating Alabama’s and Montgomery’s Bicentennial. Alabama-born artists, Spooner Oldham, Will Kimbrough and Kate Campbell will perform outside at the A&P Shops in Cloverdale on Wednesday, October 23rd starting at 6pm. Admission is FREE.

Dewey Lyndon “Spooner” Oldham is a linchpin of the Southern soul and R&B sound and is an inductee into the Rock & Roll Music Hall of Fame. The Alabama-born musician was part of the prolific crew that made records at Rick Hall’s FAME (Florence Alabama Music Enterprises) Studio and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios, in the northwest corner of the state. Oldham played keyboards on such seminal soul songs as Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman,” Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally,” Arthur Alexander’s “You Better Move On” and “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” Aretha Franklin’s historic first recording for Atlantic Records. He was a co- founder of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, whose other members were guitarist Jimmy Johnson, bassist David Hood and drummer Roger Hawkins.

As a Mobile, Alabama native living in Nashville, Will Kimbrough zig zags the world singing songs and playing guitars, often solo, but also in many collaborations, most notably with Alabama power group Willie Sugarcapps. He started his music career as a founding member of Will & the Bushmen, one of the most well-known bands playing the college circuit in the eighties.

Kate Campbell is a southern singer-songwriter who writes and sings memorable folk songs infused with undercurrents of delta blues, folk, pop, and country that originate from a musical landscape spanning the less- travelled back roads from Nashville to Muscle Shoals to Memphis.

The Alabama Natives Concert Series is featuring Alabama musicians in select locations around Montgomery in commemoration of the Alabama200 and Montgomery200 celebrations. Previous concerts have featured Jamey Johnson at the Capri Theater and Mac McAnally with John Paul White at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.The mission of Alabama200 is to support, create, and execute events and activities that commemorate the stories of our people, place and path to statehood. Alabama200 is actively engaging residents and visitors in educational programs, community activities, and statewide initiatives that teach, inspire and entertain. This is one of the signature events of this series. Find our more at www.alabama200.org.

Known for its Southern hospitality and revitalized downtown, the riverfront capital city of Montgomery is also recognizing its own 200th Anniversary this year and marking this meaningful occasion with a variety of celebratory experiences for all ages between now and the end of the year. Find out more at www.mgm200.org.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Unlike many eastern Indian tribes, the Poarch Creeks were not removed from their tribal lands and have lived together for almost 200 years in and around the reservation in Poarch, Alabama. The reservation is located eight miles northwest of Atmore, Alabama in rural Escambia County, and 57 miles east of Mobile. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government.

The Tribe also operates Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), the economic development arm of the Tribe. CIEDA manages on their behalf: Muskogee Technology, Media Fusion, Creek Convenience Store Atmore, Creek Convenience Store Wetumpka, Creek Travel Plaza, OWA, and other non-gaming economic endeavors.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is an active partner in the state of Alabama, contributing to economic, educational, social and cultural projects benefiting both Tribal Members and residents of these local communities and neighboring towns. The Tribe’s Planned Giving Campaign includes significant donations to local schools, education scholarships. Senior centers, youth athletics, and charitable organizations. Learn more about the Tribe at www.pci-nsn.gov.

