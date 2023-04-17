LiveOne, Inc. I’ve Had It

I’ve Had It Viral Post Has Over 28.7 Million Views On Twitter

Shows Boost Female-Focused Programming at PodcastOne

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has acquired the network distribution and advertising sales rights to I’ve Had It hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, as well as Causing a Scene with Sara and Natalie (formerly known as Netchicks) hosted by Sara Gretzky and Natalie Buck.

Since its debut in October 2022, and with a few dozen episodes to date, comedy podcast I’ve Had It has soared to the top of Apple podcast charts and become a viral sensation on Twitter and TikTok along the way with their unfiltered, hilarious rants on everything from manifesting to baby showers. Hosts Jennifer, a successful Oklahoma City based interior designer and mother of two, and Pumps, an attorney and mother of three, co-starred on the Bravo television show ‘Sweet Home Oklahoma’ prior to launching the podcast. Each week Welch and Pumps, along with their special guests, which have included television star Heather Dubrow and Olympian Adam Rippon, expose listeners to all of the things you didn’t know you’ve had it with. “We are over the moon to join PodcastOne. We knew from our first conversation with their team that they were the perfect fit for I’ve Had It,” the duo shared.

Hosted by sports royalty family members Gretzky and Buck, Causing a Scene with Sara and Natalie gets into the ins and outs of what is on television….. and what shouldn’t be on television. Since 2020, the opinionated and hilarious hosts get together each week to talk about all things on-screen and educate you on what you should and definitely should not be watching. When not talking about what’s on, the twosome catch up on life, mental health, family, friends and everything else in between. Featured guests have included Jana Kramer, Joe Buck, Paige DeSorbo, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Kelly Stafford, and Scheana Shay. Florida-based Gretzky is a mom and lifestyle influencer, while Buck is a bi-coastal actor with a recurring role on the hit CBS series Blue Bloods. She has also appeared in Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, Superstore (NBC), Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) and can next be seen in Gingersnap Christmas on Lifetime. “We have both been longtime fans of PodcastOne and so when we were given the opportunity to join their roster, we didn’t even think twice! The transition to joining their team was so seamless and easy proving they are the perfect fit for us. We are very much looking forward to seeing where this partnership goes and watching ‘Causing A Scene’ take off!” said Gretzky and Buck.

“I’ve Had It and Causing a Scene are perfect complements to our thriving roster of female-focused programming. We are proud of the longstanding tradition we have at PodcastOne for championing female podcast hosts and growing their shows. There is no doubt that these two new PodcastOne shows will be part of our network for years to come,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

According to a recent study by Edison Research, women made up about half (48%) of monthly podcast listeners in the US, up from 44% in 2017, an estimated 47 million women. Additionally they found that female podcast listeners were more likely to consider, recommend, purchase, and spend more on brands they hear advertised on podcasts with hosts or producers who are women compared to other podcasts, according to the report.

I’ve Had It and Causing a Scene join a slate of top rated female-focused programming at PodcastOne that includes the 2023 Webby Award nominated LadyGang and Baby Mamas No Drama, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Gals on the Go, On Display with Melisa Gorga, and Coffee Convos. PodcastOne shows are available on PodcastOne , iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent and television personalities such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Kail Lowry, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Savannah Chrisley, and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, The Prosecutors, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, Court Junkie, A&E’s Cold Case Files and I Survived, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne’s owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTVs. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a membership music streaming service, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads per year, 350+ hours distributed weekly, and 14M+ monthly unique listeners. Nearly all new Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a paid membership to LiveOne’s Slacker Radio (that now includes PodcastOne) which is paid by Tesla. As of March 31, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of approximately 2.9 million**. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the Company has streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries include PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and LiveXLive. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction, including the proposed special dividend and spin-out of PodcastOne, Slacker or the Company’s pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to consummation of such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s or Slacker’s ability to list on a national exchange; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company’s intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2023, and in the Company’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

