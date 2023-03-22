LIVEONE PodcastOne

Hosts Combine for 3.5 Million Followers Across Social Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today the release of a new podcast from superstar Bravolebrities, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. The highly anticipated When Reality Hits with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright is set to debut March 28, 2023.

From married couple Jax and Brittany, When Reality Hits with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will take listeners behind the scenes and show what happened when the cameras stopped rolling on the hit Bravo series Vanderpump Rules. Jax and Brittany take you inside their crazy lives as they explore parenthood, marriage, family, friendship, and reality TV. Nothing is off-limits in this candid look at their real lives with tons of fun, lots of laughs, honest opinions, and plenty of special guests.

“Some of the biggest headlines splashed across today’s media are the ones about reality television and When Reality Hits brings two of the biggest names to have ever starred in the genre together for a podcast that covers the “reality” of reality tv, as well as the reality that sets in when you become a parent. We’re excited to unleash this show on fans and to bring a bird’s eye view of what happens when reality TV becomes real life,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

America’s sweetheart Brittany and bad boy Jax met on the long-running Bravo series Vanderpump Rules and went on to co-star in their spin-off series Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. Now married with one child, the duo is getting real about reality on their new weekly podcast. They’ll discuss life on Vanderpump Rules and chat about the ups and the downs, the hottest watercooler television chatter and how to live life as some of the most talked about stars of the small screen. When Reality Hits with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright joins a lineup of PodcastOne’s top charting programming, including Baby Mamas No Drama, Southern Tea, Melissa Gorga On Display, Namaste B&tches, Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe and LadyGang.

PodcastOne continues to develop and produce compelling and entertainment-based content to generate excitement and intrigue in the audio and streaming space. With podcasts being the fastest growing medium by far, PodcastOne is determined to remain the leader in expanding audiences and forging synergistic relationships for its podcasters. PodcastOne’s full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent and television personalities such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Kail Lowry, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Savannah Chrisley, and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, The Prosecutors, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, Court Junkie, A&E’s Cold Case Files and I Survived, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne’s owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV’s. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a membership music streaming service, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads per year, 350+ hours distributed weekly, and 14M+ monthly unique listeners. Nearly all new Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a paid membership to LiveOne’s Slacker Radio (that now includes PodcastOne) which is paid by Tesla. As of March 3, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of approximately 2.85 million**. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the Company has streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries include PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and LiveXLive. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @liveone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction, including the proposed special dividend and spin-out of PodcastOne, Slacker or the Company’s pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to consummation of such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s or Slacker’s ability to list on a national exchange; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company’s intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2023, and in the Company’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

