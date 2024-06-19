LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO announced today that management is participating in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference 2024 on June 25 and 26, 2024. On behalf of the company PodcastOne President and Co-Founder, Kit Gray will deliver a company presentation at 1:00 PM ET on June 25 and host one-on-one meetings the following day, June 26.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, where presenting companies are recommended by a network of investors. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two.

To learn more about the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference 2024 on June 25 and 26, 2024 or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with PodcastOne, please visit the conference website https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home .

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3042/50805.

The webcast of PodcastOne presentation will also be available on the company’s website under the Events and Presentations tab:

About PodcastOne:

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E’s Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visitPodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone. For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com/overview/default.aspx.

[email protected]

