The Prosecutors and Spin-Off Show The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs Top 20 Million Downloads to Date

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that The Prosecutors, hosted by Alice LaCour and Brett Talley, was honored as the podcast “People’s Choice: Creator of the Year.” The inaugural “Creator of the Year” award was voted on by thousands of fans and CrimeCon attendees and bestowed on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in Orlando, Florida at the second annual CrimeCon CLUE Awards.

When it comes to true crime podcasts, this award shows that while a podcast can be immensely popular, some shine through by going above and beyond when it comes to conducting meticulous research, investigating, and reporting. While The Prosecutors deal with sensitive subjects, they never forget who matters the most, the victims and their families. Each week, The Prosecutors, Alice and Brett, bring their unique perspective as prosecutors to the most famous cold case mysteries of all time.

“Each week Alice and Brett go above and beyond to deliver the most compelling content in true crime as is evidenced by this fans voted award. The Prosecutors and The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs are two of our top performing true crime shows and Alice’s and Brett’s expertise is mind blowing. We could not be prouder of their accomplishment,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

“We are so honored by this award, which doesn’t belong to us, but to all of our incredible listeners who represent the very best of true crime — never forgetting the real lives behind the stories and demanding evidence-based justice,” said LaCour and Talley.

The CLUE Awards celebrate outstanding projects that embody a strong commitment to leadership, understanding, and excellence. The awards recognize exceptional titles in categories such as TV, documentary films, podcasts, and publishing. From the latest cases to the latest scientific techniques to the newest TV shows and documentaries to the best podcasts in the world, CrimeCon delivers it all with equal parts education and experience.

The Prosecutors is part of PodcastOne’s thriving True Crime network of programming, which includes A&E’s Cold Case Files, I Survived, Bad Bad Thing, Trust Me, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, Our Fake History and Crime Salad. Collectively, these podcasts receive over seven million monthly downloads. The Prosecutors and its spinoff show The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs have been downloaded over twenty million times and featured on Apple Podcasts’ top 100 podcasts.

PodcastOne’s network of top charting news, comedy, society, true crime and culture genre programming, including The Jordan Harbinger Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, Coffee Convos, When Reality Hits with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bad Bad Thing are available on PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, I’ve Had It, and A&E’s Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

