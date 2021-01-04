Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Poet Takes Readers on an Emotion-Filled Journey from Darkness to Light in Captivating New Poetry Collection

Poet Takes Readers on an Emotion-Filled Journey from Darkness to Light in Captivating New Poetry Collection

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Ginger Leigh Davies has released her debut poetry collection ‘Dancing with Demons’

LONDON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Like many, Ginger Leigh Davies spent a lifetime learning how to “fit in” by adhering to social norms and figuring out how to hide/deny her truth. In Davies’ debut poetry book “Dancing with Demons” readers will be enthralled as they discover the author’s journey towards self-acceptance. The author showcases a raw collection of poems identifying how she was able to break free from standards set by society and embrace her unique identity.

Within this magical collection of poems, Davies shares relatable anecdotes of dreams, pain, love, sadness and darkness as she faces inner demons in search for truth. After a traumatic accident, Davies wanted to chronicle her deeply seated emotions in order to share how she overcame her identity issues to inspire others to journey towards self-discovery.

“As a child, I spent hours deep in books where I finally felt liberated to set free the emotions I had spent so much time hiding.” said Davies. “A near fatal accident left me in a coma and the brain injury stripped me of the barriers I had erected to insulate myself from those emotions. This book is my journey to self-acceptance.”

With “Dancing with Demons,” Davies hopes that her heart-wrenching collection of poetry helps readers, who are struggling or have struggled in the past, find peace knowing they are not alone. The author presents a journey, filled with musical language, that will resonate with readers from bleakness and despair into a place of light and beauty.

“Dancing with Demons”

By Ginger Leigh Davies  

ISBN: 9781728370361 (softcover); 9781728370347 (electronic)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and the AuthorHouse Online Bookstore

About the author

Raised a nomad of sorts, author Ginger Leigh Davies spent many hours lost in books to hide her emotions. Over time, that strategy evolved into writing to work through emotional issues. In her debut poetry book “Dancing with Demons,” she shares a view from inside the chrysalis that she used to transform herself. Davies has worked in multiple fields from finance to technology and has a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of California, Davis. She currently resides in Cornwall, England

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 1-888-519-5121.

Attachment

  • Dancing With Demons 
CONTACT: Meghan Bowman
LAVIDGE- Phoenix
480-306-6597
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.