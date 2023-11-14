SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of POINT Biopharma Global, Inc. (“POINT”) (NASDAQ: PNT) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Eli Lilly and Company.

On October 3, 2023, POINT announced that it had entered a deal with Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of this agreement, shareholders will receive $12.50 per share in an all-cash offer.

The investigation concerns whether the POINT board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for POINT shares of common stock especially considering the company has a price target of $27.00 from one analyst.

You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/point-biopharma

If you are a shareholder of POINT and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com