POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (PBE), headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL, confirms the successful completion of all contracted deliverables for the US Army’s OMFV Phase 2 program to provide a preliminary design for a next generation tracked combat vehicle. PBE continues to refine and perfect the design, as proposed, for the follow-on detailed design phase of the program. The PBE OMFV began as an unincumbered “clean-sheet” soldier centric concept that continues to progress in a fully digital engineering environment where the benefits of Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and a Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) can be fully realized.

“The U.S. Army’s multi-phase OMFV acquisition strategy provided a unique opportunity for an industry innovator, like Point Blank, to contribute by bringing together practical innovation, advanced digital engineering tools and an open collaboration with the government,” said PBE Executive Vice President, Mark Edwards. “We believe that Point Blank’s OMFV fully compliant design delivers the best value and most balanced integration of desired capabilities in a next generation combat vehicle design that can rapidly integrate future technologies and enable a two-soldier crew to operate decisively in the ever-increasing complexity of a multi-domain battlespace.”

PBE’s OMFV team of subcontractors is a mixture of large and small industry subject matter experts, innovative non-traditional large and small businesses, and 8(a) small-disadvantaged businesses.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., celebrating our 50th year of business, is among the leading providers of high-performance protective and survivability products and services. Through its key brands Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group, First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich, the Company ranks among the largest global suppliers of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. Specifically, TPG is a long-established technology leader in the development of rugged survivability systems for aerospace and defense protection applications. Serving as a technology and integration partner to its customers, TPG provides a full range of advanced, highly engineered solutions that range from modular open systems approaches to program-specific solutions. Our unmatched capabilities ensure the success of your program’s system development and integration. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

PBE Company Contact:

Michael Foreman

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Email: mforeman@pbearmor.com