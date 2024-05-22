The GOP-controlled Louisiana House of Representatives advanced a bill Tuesday evening that criminalizes abortion coerced “by means of fraud” and also makes it illegal to possess two abortion drugs without a valid prescription by a 64-29 vote.

The bill, which now heads to the state Senate, would penalize coercers – with fines between $50,000 to $100,000 and 10 to 20 years imprisonment – who prey “on an unsuspecting pregnant mother without her knowledge or consent.R

[Read Full story at source]