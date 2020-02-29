Polanski wins best director at Cesars, prompting walkout protest

Roman Polanski cast a shadow over France’s Cesar Awards on Friday even as he won best directing for his film “An Officer and a Spy,” with several women in the audience walking out in protest at honoring a man facing rape accusations.
