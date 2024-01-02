Highly contagious virus could bring “one of largest ecological disasters of modern times” say scientistsA polar bear has been killed by bird flu as the highly contagious H5N1 virus spreads into the most remote parts of the planet.The death was confirmed in December by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. “This is the first polar bear case reported, for anywhere,” Dr Bob Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian, told the Alaska Beacon. Continue reading…

