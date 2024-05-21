New York City, NY, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Polar Education Foundation is thrilled to announce the opening of its New York office, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s work to empower youth and inspire change for a sustainable future. The new office, strategically located in Brooklyn, will serve as a hub for relationship building, fostering partnerships, and expanding the Foundation’s efforts across the United States.

At the helm of this expansion is Tammy Quinn, the newly appointed Executive Director of the Polar Education Foundation. Formerly Chief of Staff at the Students on Ice (SOI) Foundation, Tammy is committed to experiential education, youth engagement, and sustainability, making her the ideal leader to drive the Polar Education Foundation’s initiatives forward.

“This is an exciting moment for the Polar Education Foundation and I am thrilled to have Tammy leading our efforts as we embark on a new chapter of growth and impact,” said founder Geoff Green.

“Our New York office serves as a catalyst for forging meaningful partnerships, connecting with leaders and organizations, and amplifying our efforts to educate and inspire the next generation of environmental leaders,” said Tammy Quinn.

The New York office opening coincides with an upcoming event on May 23 at the Canadian Consul General’s residence, where Geoff Green will be in attendance to speak with partners about the latest developments in polar education and conservation initiatives. The event will be followed by an alumni meetup for past expedition participants, further emphasizing the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting youth on their life journeys, fostering collaboration, and community engagement.

The Polar Education Foundation’s footprint in New York represents a strategic move to broaden its network of donors, supporters, and partners both in the US and internationally. Through innovative educational programs, impactful initiatives, and strategic partnerships, the Polar Education Foundation is dedicated to fostering a sustainable future for generations to come.

About the Polar Education Foundation:

Founded in 2006, the Polar Education Foundation supports diverse youth with transformative educational opportunities in the polar regions and beyond, fostering a deeper understanding of these unique ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices. As a registered nonprofit with 501(c)(3) status, we collaborate with the SOI Foundation to deliver transformative experiences and support initiatives that connect youth with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to take action locally and globally. The Polar Education Foundation amplifies youth voices and champions their contributions to conservation and sustainability. Celebrated for its innovative approach, the impactful work it funds has been honored with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from the United States Congress and The Explorers Club’s Citation of Merit.

