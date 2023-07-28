Polar Leasing A820 Ambient Temperature Walk-in The Polar Leasing validated Model A820 Ambient Temperature Walk-In Unit is a ground-resting, electric-powered outdoor model developed to maintain a consistent temperature setting between 65°F (18°C) and 80°F (27°C), independent of external weather conditions.

Fort Wayne, IN, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polar Leasing Company, Inc. (PLC), a leading provider of rental cold storage solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announces the launch of its validated Model A820 Ambient Temperature Walk-In Unit. This cutting-edge unit is designed to accommodate the storage requirement of pharmaceutical and life science products that demand a stable ambient (room temperature) environment.

The Model A820 is a ground-resting, electric-powered outdoor model developed to maintain a consistent temperature setting between 65°F (18°C) and 80°F (27°C), independent of external weather conditions. This NSF-approved ambient temperature solution brings substantial cost savings by eliminating the need for refrigeration and reducing energy consumption, maintenance, and infrastructure expenses. Furthermore, this design enables greater accessibility to life-saving medications, particularly in resource-limited areas.

Bart Tippmann, president of Polar Leasing, emphasizes that while the technology varies from their traditional cold storage designs, the company’s commitment to uncompromising quality assurance remains steadfast. “Every Polar Leasing unit, including these state-of-the-art ambient temperature solutions, adheres to the same high-quality standards,” he says.

Tippmann notes that the validated Model A820 may not be suitable for all pharmaceutical products, particularly those that require cooler temperatures. Polar Leasing offers a range of refrigerated and freezer walk-in rental units to cater to these situations.

Every Polar Leasing walk-in unit boasts a cutting-edge 100% seamless fiberglass design, meticulously crafted to maintain a continuous surface. This innovative construction ensures the insulated structure remains completely intact, safeguarding it from potential moisture damage and the formation of bacteria. The seamless build also facilitates effortless cleaning using a simple hose, without any risk of jeopardizing the insulation’s integrity.

For more information about Polar Leasing, call 877-428-2532, or visit polarleasing.com.

About Polar Leasing

In early 2002, Polar Leasing Company, Inc., was created by Polar King to accommodate the growing demand for walk-in refrigeration rentals. It has expanded its walk-in rental fleet to cover most of the United States and other parts of North America, offering both short- and long-term rentals to industries of all types. Within the last five years, we began the process of building a specific division dedicated to Life Science Supply Chain. Polar Leasing offers the largest all-electric fleet of temporary refrigeration, with more than 80 distribution depots and a 24/7 service hotline. For more information, visit polarleasing.com or contact Polar Leasing, 4410 New Haven Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46803 USA. In an emergency, call (877) 674-1348 or write rentals@polarleasing.com.

Attachment

Polar Leasing A820 Ambient Temperature Walk-in

CONTACT: Rob Henry Polar Leasing 260-428-2532 rob.henry@vptag.com