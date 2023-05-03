Polarean also exhibiting at 2023 American Thoracic Society annual meeting, providing a great opportunity to showcase XENOVIEW technology to other pulmonary care innovators and providers

Durham, N.C., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polarean Imaging plc (AIM: POLX), the medical imaging technology company, has been selected as one of the featured companies as a poster presenter at the American Thoracic Society’s (“ATS”) 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit (“RIS”), taking place 19-20 May in Washington D.C.

The Respiratory Innovation Summit unites innovators, investors, clinicians, and advocacy groups who work in the field of pulmonary medicine. The meeting historically attracts more than 275 global leaders representing all facets of the respiratory industry, including start-ups, venture capital, government, academia, and clinicians.

In addition to Polarean being selected as a featured company, Bastiaan Driehuys, PhD, Polarean’s Chief Scientific Officer, will speak on lung imaging as a panel member in the “Biomarkers and Innovation” session taking place in the afternoon of 20 May at RIS.

Following the Respiratory Innovation Summit, Polarean will be exhibiting at the 2023 ATS International Conference, taking place 21-24 May. Polarean team members, including Bastiaan Driehuys, PhD (Chief Scientific Officer), and Alex Dusek (Chief Commercial Officer) will be onsite to provide information on the technology and also for networking. You can visit Polarean at booth # 2137.

The ATS International Conference connects specialists in all aspects of respiratory health – from clinicians to researchers to educators, all of whom share a passion for improving patient care. The conference showcases the latest advances and discoveries in respiratory science, patient care, and global public health.

Richard Hullihen, CEO of Polarean, said: “The Respiratory Innovation Summit and the American Thoracic Society’s annual conference provide a great venue to showcase XENOVIEW and the Xe MRI platform with individuals interested in the opportunities to collaborate. By creating greater awareness of our Xe MRI platform amongst clinicians, regulators, investors, and potential pharma industry partners, these events will be another step in advancing our commercialization strategy by growing awareness and interest in the different ways that our technology can move pulmonary care forward.”

Additionally, at ATS numerous clinicians and scientists will be presenting on various research applications of Xe MRI. A listing of these presentations their title, author, and session time is available below

Enquiries:

Polarean Imaging plc www.polarean.com / www.polarean-ir.com Richard Hullihen, Chief Executive Officer Via Walbrook PR Kenneth West, Chairman Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (NOMAD and Sole Corporate Broker) +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Nicholas Moore / Samira Essebiyea / Kate Hanshaw (Healthcare Investment Banking) Nick Adams / Nick Harland (Corporate Broking) Walbrook PR Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or polarean@walbrookpr.com Anna Dunphy / Phillip Marriage Mob: +44 (0)7876 741 001 / +44 (0) 7867 984 082 RLF Communications (US media enquiries)

Michelle Rash mrash@rlfcommunications.com

336-823-5501

About Polarean (www.polarean.com)

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Polarean, Inc. (together the “Group”) are revenue-generating, medical imaging technology companies operating in the high-resolution medical imaging space. Polarean aspires to revolutionize pulmonary medicine by bringing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community in need of new solutions to evaluate lung ventilation, diagnose disease, characterize disease progression, and monitor response to treatment. By researching, developing, and commercializing novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform. Polarean’s vision is to help address the global unmet medical needs of more than 500 million patients worldwide suffering with chronic respiratory disease. Polarean is a leader in the field of hyperpolarization science and has successfully developed the first and only hyperpolarized MRI contrast agent to be approved in the United States. On Dec. 23, 2022, the FDA granted approval for Polarean’s first drug device combination product, XENOVIEWTM (Xenon Xe129 hyperpolarized). Xe129 MRI is also currently being studied for visualization and quantification of gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, across the alveolar tissue membrane, and into the pulmonary bloodstream for future clinical indications.

About The American Thoracic Society (www.thoracic.org)

The American Thoracic Society (ATS) improves global health by advancing research, patient care, and public health in pulmonary disease, critical illness, and sleep disorders. Founded in 1905 to combat TB, the ATS has grown to tackle asthma, COPD, lung cancer, sepsis, acute respiratory distress, and sleep apnea, among other diseases.

XENOVIEW IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Decreased Image Quality from Supplemental Oxygen: Supplemental oxygen administered simultaneously with XENOVIEW inhalation can cause degradation of image quality. For patients on supplemental oxygen, withhold oxygen inhalation for two breaths prior to XENOVIEW inhalation, and resume oxygen inhalation immediately following the imaging breath hold.

Risk of Transient Hypoxia: Inhalation of an anoxic gas such as XENOVIEW may cause transient hypoxemia in susceptible patients. Monitor all patients for oxygen desaturation and symptoms of hypoxemia and treat as clinically indicated.

Adverse Reactions

Adverse Reactions in Adult Patients: The adverse reactions (> one patient) in efficacy trials were oropharyngeal pain, headache, and dizziness. Adverse Reactions in Pediatric and Adolescent Patients: In published literature in pediatric patients aged 6 to 18, transient adverse reactions were reported: blood oxygen desaturation, heart rate elevation, numbness, tingling, dizziness, and euphoria. In at least one published study of pediatric patients aged 6 to 18 years, transient decrease in SpO2% and transient increase in heart rate was reported following hyperpolarized xenon Xe 129 administration. XENOVIEW is not approved for use in pediatric patients less than 12 years of age.

Please see full prescribing information at www.xenoview.net

ATS Abstract Title Presentation Date Abstract Number Session and Location 129Xe Gas-exchange MRI and CT Pulmonary Vascular Abnormalities in GINA 4-5 Asthma May 21, 2023 09:00 am – 11:00 A 1043 Mini Symposium A17. Tell me What You See: New Studies In Lung Imaging Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 204 A-C (Level 2) Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Visualizes Lung Function Impairment in Suspected Inflammatory Interstitial Lung Disease May 21, 2023 09:00 am – 11:00 A 1044 Mini Symposium A17. Tell me What You See: New Studies In Lung Imaging Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 204 A-C (Level 2) Dynamic Changes in Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Measures After Initiation of Therapy in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Associate With Lung Function May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 9:00-9:45 Poster Discussion Time 9:45-11:00 823 Poster Discussion Session. A23. LEVERAGING IMAGING AND BIOSAMPLES TO IMPROVE DIAGNOSIS AND RISK PREDICTION IN ILA AND ILD Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 209 A-C (Level2) Dynamic 129Xe-Hyperpolarized MRI for Non-invasive Evaluation of Regional Lung Ventilation in Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 11:30-1:15 P508 Thematic Poster Session. A69. AN IMAGE’S WORTH: STUDIES IN LUNG IMAGING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level) Retrospective Cardiopulmonary Gating of Free-breathing Hyperpolarized Xenon-129 Spectroscopy May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 11:30-1:15 P511 Thematic Poster Session. A69. AN IMAGE’S WORTH: STUDIES IN LUNG IMAGING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level) Assessing Unilateral Lung Transplantation With Dynamic Hyperpolarized Xenon-129 May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 11:30-1:15 P512 Thematic Poster Session. A69. AN IMAGE’S WORTH: STUDIES IN LUNG IMAGING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level) Uneven Respiratory Function Observed With Dynamic Hyperpolarized Xenon-129 MRI in a Pig Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome Model May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 11:30-1:15 P513 Thematic Poster Session. A69. AN IMAGE’S WORTH: STUDIES IN LUNG IMAGING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level) Feasibility of 3D Dynamic Gas- and Dissolved-Phase Imaging of the Rodent Lung Using Hyperpolarized 129Xe Magnetic Resonance Imaging May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 11:30-1:15 P527 Thematic Poster Session. A69. AN IMAGE’S WORTH: STUDIES IN LUNG IMAGING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level) Lung Structure-function in Pediatric Survivors of Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 11:30-1:15 P528 Thematic Poster Session. A69. AN IMAGE’S WORTH: STUDIES IN LUNG IMAGING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level) Measuring Lung Function With Inversion Instead of Saturation Recovery Hyperpolarized Xenon-129 MR Spectroscopy May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 11:30-1:15 P529 Thematic Poster Session. A69. AN IMAGE’S WORTH: STUDIES IN LUNG IMAGING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level) Minimal Clinically Important Difference for 129Xe MRI Ventilation Defect Percent in Patients With Asthma May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 11:30-1:15 P538 Thematic Poster Session. A69. AN IMAGE’S WORTH: STUDIES IN LUNG IMAGING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level) Hyperpolarized 129Xe Ventilation and Gas Exchange MRI in Young Adults With Cystic Fibrosis May 21, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 11:30-1:15 P539 Thematic Poster Session. A69. AN IMAGE’S WORTH: STUDIES IN LUNG IMAGING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area E, Hall C (Lower Level) Hyperpolarized 129-Xenon Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ventilation Mapping in Pediatric COVID-19 Survivors May 22, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 9:00-9:45 Poster Discussion Time 9:45-11:00 206 RAPiD: Rapid Abstract Poster Discussion Session. B27. EVOLVING CONCEPTS IN LUNG FUNCTION TESTING AND MONITORING Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 103 A-B (Street Level) Tracking Regional Changes in CF Lung Disease After 1 Day of Airway-clearance Withdrawal, Using UTE and Xe MRI May 23, 2023, Poster Viewing Time 2:15-3:00 Poster Discussion Time 3:00-4:15 Poster Discussion Session. C106. OUT OF THE ‘MUC’: UPDATES IN PCD AND CF Marriott Marquis Washington, Marquis Ballroom, Salons 3-4 (Level M2) 129Xe Magnetic Resonance Imaging-based Phenotypes of Long COVID: A Multi-center Evaluation May 24, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 12:00-12:45 Poster Discussion Time 12:45-2:00 602 Poster Discussion Session. D109. THE LONG AND THE SHORT OF LONG COVID Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 201 (Level 2) Post-acute COVID-19 Imaging Abnormalities on Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Persist Over 6 Months May 24, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 12:00-12:45 Poster Discussion Time 12:45-2:00 610 Poster Discussion Session. D109. THE LONG AND THE SHORT OF LONG COVID Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 201 (Level 2) Assessment of Gas Exchange in Long COVID Using Hyperpolarized 129-Xenon MRI and Dual Energy CT May 23, 2023 Poster Viewing Time 12:00-12:45 Poster Discussion Time 12:45-2:00 611 Poster Discussion Session. D109. THE LONG AND THE SHORT OF LONG COVID Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 201 (Level 2)

POL-PR-2303

CONTACT: Michelle Rash RLF Communications mrash@rlfcommunications.com 336-823-5501