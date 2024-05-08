Featured Company at Respiratory Innovation Summit to Jump Start Robust Presence

DURHAM, NC and LONDON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polarean (AIM: POLX), a commercial-stage medical device leader in advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the lungs, has been selected as one of the featured companies and a poster presenter at the American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) 2024 Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS), a testament to the value of our XENOVIEW technology seen across lung clinicians and pulmonary drug developers. The summit is scheduled to take place on May 17th-18th in San Diego, CA, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

The Respiratory Innovation Summit, a premier event in the field of pulmonary medicine, unites innovators, investors, clinicians, and advocacy groups. The meeting historically attracts more than 275 global leaders representing all facets of the respiratory industry, including start-ups, venture capital, government, academia, and clinicians.

After the dynamic discussions of the Respiratory Innovation Summit, Polarean eagerly anticipates further collaboration within the pulmonary medicine community at the 2024 ATS International Conference, held from May 19th to 22nd. Visit booth #2813 to engage directly with our executive team, including Christopher von Jako, PhD, Chief Executive Officer; Alex Dusek, Chief Commercial Officer; and Kiarash Emami, PhD, VP of Technology & Applications. Discover firsthand how Polarean strives to revolutionize pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung ventilation as we share detailed insights, forge valuable connections, and collaborate to shape the future of lung imaging.

This year, the breadth of Xenon MRI research and the number of displays outpaced all previous years, with 33 presentations from 10 different sites and multiple categories, including asthma, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, COPD, COVID-19, cystic fibrosis, hematopoietic stem cell transplant, lung cancer resection, radiation-induced lung injury, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and thoracic insufficiency syndrome.

Christopher von Jako, PhD, CEO of Polarean, said: “The Respiratory Innovation Summit and the ATS annual conference serve as invaluable venues to spotlight our Xenon MRI platform, especially to those enthusiastic about fostering collaborative partnerships. These events provide an unparalleled opportunity to elevate awareness of our technology among clinicians, regulators, investors, and potential pharmaceutical industry partners. As we strive to advance our commercialization strategy, the increase in Xenon MRI posters and presentations marks significant strides in amplifying understanding and enthusiasm for Xenon MRI and the spectrum of therapeutic disciplines that could benefit from our technology.”

See the listing below for details on the presentation title, abstract number, session time, and location.

XENOVIEW IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication

XENOVIEW™, prepared from the Xenon Xe 129 Gas Blend, is a hyperpolarized contrast agent indicated for use with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for evaluation of lung ventilation in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

Limitations of Use

XENOVIEW has not been evaluated for use with lung perfusion imaging.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Decreased Image Quality from Supplemental Oxygen: Supplemental oxygen administered simultaneously with XENOVIEW inhalation can cause degradation of image quality. For patients on supplemental oxygen, withhold oxygen inhalation for two breaths prior to XENOVIEW inhalation, and resume oxygen inhalation immediately following the imaging breath hold.

Risk of Transient Hypoxia: Inhalation of an anoxic gas such as XENOVIEW may cause transient hypoxemia in susceptible patients. Monitor all patients for oxygen desaturation and symptoms of hypoxemia and treat as clinically indicated.

Adverse Reactions

Adverse Reactions in Adult Patients: The adverse reactions (> one patient) in efficacy trials were oropharyngeal pain, headache, and dizziness. Adverse Reactions in Pediatric and Adolescent Patients: In published literature in pediatric patients aged 6 to 18, transient adverse reactions were reported: blood oxygen desaturation, heart rate elevation, numbness, tingling, dizziness, and euphoria. In at least one published study of pediatric patients aged 6 to 18 years, transient decrease in SpO2% and transient increase in heart rate was reported following hyperpolarized xenon Xe 129 administration. XENOVIEW is not approved for use in pediatric patients less than 12 years of age.

Please see full prescribing information at www.xenoview.net

About Polarean (www.polarean.com)

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function. The Company strives to optimize lung health and prevent avoidable loss by illuminating hidden disease, addressing the global unmet medical needs of more than 500 million patients worldwide suffering from chronic respiratory disease. Polarean is a leader in the field of hyperpolarization science and has successfully developed the first and only hyperpolarized Xenon MRI inhaled contrast agent, XENOVIEW™, which is now FDA-approved in the United States. Polarean is dedicated to researching, developing, and commercializing innovative imaging solutions with its non-invasive and radiation-free pulmonary functional MRI platform. This comprehensive drug-device platform encompasses the proprietary Xenon gas blend, gas hyperpolarization system, as well as software and accessories, facilitating fully integrated modern respiratory imaging operations. Founded in 2012, with offices in Durham, NC, and London, United Kingdom, Polarean is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to its XENOVIEW MRI technology platform. For the latest news and information about Polarean, please visit www.polarean.com .

About The American Thoracic Society (www.thoracic.org)

The American Thoracic Society (ATS) improves global health by advancing research, patient care, and public health in pulmonary disease, critical illness, and sleep disorders. Founded in 1905 to combat TB, the ATS has grown to tackle asthma, COPD, lung cancer, sepsis, acute respiratory distress, and sleep apnea, among other diseases.

ATS Abstract Title Presentation Date Abstract Number Session and Location Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI: What Additional Information Does It Provide? May 18, 2024 3:10 PM – 3:50 PM Session PG16 San Diego Convention Center, Room 6D (UpperLevel) Quantifying the Impact of Cannabis Smoking in Lungs of Young Adults Using CT and Xe MRI May 19, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 1014 Session A29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 6E (UpperLevel) Six-month Longitudinal Changes in129-XE and HRCT Imaging Metrics Tend to Associate With On-study COPD Exacerbations May 19, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 1017 Session A29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 6E (UpperLevel) Advanced 4D Hyperpolarized Gas Imaging of Ventilation and Dissolved Gas Biomarkers in COPD May 19, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 1016 Session A29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 6E (UpperLevel) 3-month Change in Hyperpolarized Xe MRI Membrane Uptake Predicts 6-month Change in Lung Function in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis May 19, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P862 Session A47 San Diego Convention Center, Area H (Hall H,Ground Level)

Using Xenon MRI to Evaluate the Trajectories of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis May 19, 2024 2:15 PM – 4:15 PM 914 Session A104 San Diego Convention Center, Room 33A-C(Upper Level) Combining Hyperpolarized Xe MR Imagingand Spectroscopy to Estimate Pulmonary Vascular Resistance May 19, 2024 3:39 PM – 3:51 PM Session A97 San Diego Convention Center, Room 6D (UpperLevel) Magnetic Resonance Imaging Ventilation Phenotypes of Severe Asthma May 19, 2024 3:39 PM – 3:51 PM Session A99 Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, PacificBallroom 24-26 (Ground Floor, North Tower) Success and Feasibility of MultipleBreath Washout: Prospective Multi-center Results From the Transpire Study May 20, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 421 Session B25 San Diego Convention Center, Room 25A-C(Upper Level) Improved Quantification of Ventilation Heterogeneity in Hyperpolarized Xenon MRI Using Physics-rooted Bias-field Correction May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P170 Session B80-1 San Diego Convention Center, Area B (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Addressing Healthy Aging Variations in Ventilation From Childhood to Older Age Using Xenon MRI May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P171 Session B80-1 San Diego Convention Center, Area B (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Assessing Radiation-induced Lung Injury Using a Chemical Shift Imaging-based CSSR Technique May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P176 Session B80-1 San Diego Convention Center, Area B (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Sex and Age-dependence of Xe MRI Cardiopulmonary Oscillations in Healthy Volunteers May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P188 Session B80-1 San Diego Convention Center, Area B (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Estimating Physiological Values of Membrane and Red Blood Cell Conductance Using Xe Gas Exchange MRI May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P187 Session B80-1 San Diego Convention Center, Area B (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Increased BMI Is Associated With Elevated Membrane Uptake on Xe Gas Exchange MRI in Healthy Subjects May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P178 Session B80-1 San Diego Convention Center, Area B (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Establishing a Standardized Healthy Reference Distribution for Multi-site Xe Gas Exchange MRI Across Major Scanner Platforms May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P172 Session B80-1 San Diego Convention Center, Area B (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Quantifying Spatial Distribution of Ventilation Defects in Lung Imaging With Hyperpolarized Xenon MRI May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P174 Session B80-1 San Diego Convention Center, Area B (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Assessment of Gas Exchange WithHyperpolarized Xe MR Imaging in Mild Asthmatics When Administered a Vasodilator May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P190 Session B80-1 San Diego Convention Center, Area B (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) 129Xe MRI With Optimized Bias Field Correction to Assess Ventilation Gradients in Individuals With Normal Lung Function May 20, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P701 Session B80-2 Research and Clinical Applications of Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI May 20, 2024 3:00 PM – 3:15 PM Session B91 San Diego Convention Center, Room 24A-C(Upper Level) Assessment of Obstructive and Restrictive Lung Disease Via MRI in Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Patients May 21, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 404 Session C29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 25A-C(Upper Level) Changes in Individual Ventilation Defects in Cystic Fibrosis After Initiation of Modulator Therapy, in the Hypoint Trial May 21, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 405 Session C29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 25A-C(Upper Level) Xe MRI and Oscillometry Evidence ofImproved Small Airways Dysfunction After 6-weeks ICS/LABA/LAMA Therapy in Moderate Asthma May 21, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 407 Session C29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 25A-C(Upper Level) Comparison of CT-based Measurements of Ventilation and Perfusion to Ventilation and Gas Exchange Measurements From Hyperpolarized Xe MRI May 21, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 410 Session C29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 25A-C(Upper Level) CT Mucus Score Predicts Response to 6-weeks ICS/LABA/LAMA in Moderate Asthma May 21, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 413 Session C29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 25A-C(Upper Level) Xe MR Evidence of Abnormal Gas-exchange in Mild-moderate and Severe Asthma May 21, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 418 Session C29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 25A-C(Upper Level) Ventilation Defect Burden Quantified byTechnegas SPECT and Xe MRI Predicts Lung Cancer Resection Outcomes May 21, 2024 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM 420 Session C29 San Diego Convention Center, Room 25A-C(Upper Level) Rapid and Persistent 6-week Responseto ICS/LABA/LAMA in Mild-moderate Asthma May 21, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P690 Session C71 San Diego Convention Center, Area F (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Evaluation of Xenon Gas Phase and Dissolved Phase Delays Using Dynamic 129Xe-hyperpolarized MRI in Pre-clinical Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome Model May 21, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P156 Session C73 San Diego Convention Center, Area F (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Xe MRI Reveals Regional Gas-exchange Abnormalities in Cystic Fibrosis Lung Disease May 21, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P174 Session C74 San Diego Convention Center, Area F (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Quantitative Characterization of Regional Ventilation and Perfusion in Patients With Persistent COVID-19 Symptoms Using Hyperpolarized Xe MRI and Dual Energy CT May 21, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P186 Session C75 San Diego Convention Center, Area F (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) The EXPLAIN (Hyperpolarised Xenon Magnetic Resonance Pulmonary Imaging in Patients With Long-COVID) Study: The Primary Outcome May 21, 2024 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM P195 Session C75 San Diego Convention Center, Area F (Hall A-B2,Ground Level) Same-day and Six-week Repeatability of Hyperpolarized Xe MRI Measures in Patients With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension May 22, 2024 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 306 Session D109 San Diego Convention Center, Room 28C-E(Upper Level)

