Polaris® Launches New Robotic Pool Cleaner for 2018 Pool Season

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc. (Zodiac®), a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic pool cleaners and pool equipment, has added the new Polaris 7240 Sport compact robotic pool cleaner to its lineup of industry-leading pool cleaners for the 2018 pool season. The Polaris 7240 Sport is a powerful, compact robotic cleaner with lightweight handling and easy-to-use convenience that is designed to deliver premium cleaning performance to smaller pools of up to 36 feet.

The Polaris 7240 Sport features Polaris’ proprietary Cyclonic Vacuum Technology, which keeps debris suspended to allow for long-lasting suction, in addition to an easy-to-clean filter canister with transparent lid for quick debris removal. The energy-efficient 7240 Sport thoroughly cleans pool floors and walls in just two and a half hours for just pennies per day. The 7240 Sport robotic pool cleaner is part of the Trade Series Exclusive product lineup and is not available for Internet resale.

“The innovations we’ve developed for our lineup of premium robotic pool cleaners have allowed us to create a compact, high performance robotic cleaner that’s perfect for smaller pools,” said Skye Svenningsen, product manager for automatic pool cleaners at Zodiac Pool Systems.

Key specifications include:

Cyclonic Vacuum Technology

Easy clean filter canister with transparent lid

Weighs just 12 pounds

Track drive

Pleated brush

50-foot floating cable

Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Zodiac representative for information on the Polaris 7240 Sport or visit www.polarispool.com.

About Zodiac Pool Solutions

Zodiac is a global provider of premium equipment and solutions for in-ground residential swimming pools and spas. The company has a rich heritage of innovation excellence dating back more than 100 years.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Zodiac Pool Solutions, is a global leader in swimming pool and spa products and services. The company’s comprehensive product lines are marketed under the leading brand names of Zodiac, Polaris, Jandy Pro Series, Nature2®, and Cover-Pools®. Zodiac is the leading provider of premium, innovative pool and spa products and is committed to designing and producing the most energy-efficient, innovative pool products and systems available. To learn more about Zodiac, visit www.zodiac.com or call 800-822-7933.

