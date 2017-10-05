Breaking News
Home / Top News / Polaris® Launches New Robotic Pool Cleaner for 2018 Pool Season

Polaris® Launches New Robotic Pool Cleaner for 2018 Pool Season

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc. (Zodiac®), a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic pool cleaners and pool equipment, has added the new Polaris 7240 Sport compact robotic pool cleaner to its lineup of industry-leading pool cleaners for the 2018 pool season. The Polaris 7240 Sport is a powerful, compact robotic cleaner with lightweight handling and easy-to-use convenience that is designed to deliver premium cleaning performance to smaller pools of up to 36 feet.

The Polaris 7240 Sport features Polaris’ proprietary Cyclonic Vacuum Technology, which keeps debris suspended to allow for long-lasting suction, in addition to an easy-to-clean filter canister with transparent lid for quick debris removal. The energy-efficient 7240 Sport thoroughly cleans pool floors and walls in just two and a half hours for just pennies per day. The 7240 Sport robotic pool cleaner is part of the Trade Series Exclusive product lineup and is not available for Internet resale.

“The innovations we’ve developed for our lineup of premium robotic pool cleaners have allowed us to create a compact, high performance robotic cleaner that’s perfect for smaller pools,” said Skye Svenningsen, product manager for automatic pool cleaners at Zodiac Pool Systems.

Key specifications include:

  • Cyclonic Vacuum Technology
  • Easy clean filter canister with transparent lid
  • Weighs just 12 pounds
  • Track drive
  • Pleated brush
  • 50-foot floating cable

Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Zodiac representative for information on the Polaris 7240 Sport or visit www.polarispool.com.

About Zodiac Pool Solutions

Zodiac is a global provider of premium equipment and solutions for in-ground residential swimming pools and spas.  The company has a rich heritage of innovation excellence dating back more than 100 years.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Zodiac Pool Solutions, is a global leader in swimming pool and spa products and services. The company’s comprehensive product lines are marketed under the leading brand names of Zodiac, Polaris, Jandy Pro Series, Nature2®, and Cover-Pools®. Zodiac is the leading provider of premium, innovative pool and spa products and is committed to designing and producing the most energy-efficient, innovative pool products and systems available. To learn more about Zodiac, visit www.zodiac.com or call 800-822-7933.

Media contact: 
Chancelor Shay 
[email protected]  
858-755-5411 ext. 5

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.