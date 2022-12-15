Polder Products, LLC, an award-winning U.S. housewares brand, is launching a comprehensive food storage products initiative starting in January 2023. Centered around two primary lines of products, these items offer exclusive designs that optimize food storage at home. Polder’s Handle-It™️ and Air-Tight series of canisters deliver next step innovation to the consumer marketplace.

Handle-It canisters

OXFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over the past three years, consumers have spent increased time working, dining, and living at home. During this period, the consumer retail food storage segment has seen consistent growth. Polder saw opportunity here and studied both current marketplace offerings and the way consumers use food storage products. The result of this research are two distinct product lines that address efficient, space-saving and ergonomic use of food storage.

Kerry Cooper, Polder’s EVP, states, “Polder has long been associated with storage innovation in kitchen and bath. Our new patent pending food storage lines, along with our fridge bin series, solidify our growing better-best position in this category segment.”

Polder’s Handle-It™️ canisters offer a category-first integrated handle design for managing larger volume food storage. By cleverly integrating the handle into the square shape of the canister, it offers significant strength for carrying and pouring as well as easy access in the cabinet. The handle has a rubber grip cover for comfort and also aids in managing larger volumes, where other industry offerings require two hands to hold. The lid of the product uses a silicone gasket to create an airtight seal for freshness and a raised upper rim allows for secure, tidy stacking of canisters.

Handle-It™️ canisters are perfect for larger-size food storage, from flour, sugar, rice, and pasta to cereal and dog treats. These BPA-free plastic offerings come in 2.75-quart and 4-quart sizes with more additions planned for 2023.

Polder’s new line of Air-Tight Canisters uses an exclusively designed locking handle to create an air- and water-tight seal that locks in freshness. The line consists of four popular sizes to both efficiently store away and manage a variety of storage needs in the kitchen. These include .5-qt, 1.4-qt, 2.1-qt and 3.2-qt sizes. The base is made of clear, BPA-free plastic to view contents, and the lids have a raised outer rim that allows for secure stacking in the cabinet. The line will be offered in both open stock and value boxed sets.

About Polder:

Polder is the solutions resource, making items for everyday living throughout the home. We focus on universal daily tasks, apply our user-centered design philosophy and create products that are useful, beautiful and better. Whether it’s Kitchen, Home Organization or Bath items, we are passionate about products and the evolution of how people live at home, every day.

For additional information, visit www.polder.com.

