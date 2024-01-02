Man reportedly shot at the building and fired additional rounds while inside, but no one was injured by the gunfirePolice have arrested a Colorado man who they say broke into the state’s supreme court building and held a security guard at gunpoint.Authorities have said the break-in is not connected to previous threats received by Colorado supreme court justices after their decision last month to remove Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot. Rather, they said it resulted from a nearby car crash in which one motorist pulled a gun on another. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.