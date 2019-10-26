Police, Catalan separatists clash as day of protest ends in violence

Clashes between police and militant elements in a thousands-strong crowd of demonstrators transformed part of central Barcelona into a battleground late on Saturday as another day of pro-independence protests turned violent.
