Police detain 185 climate protesters at Brussels car show

Police detained 185 protesters in central Brussels on Saturday after the environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion staged demonstrations at a car show in protest at the auto industry’s role in CO2 emissions that cause climate change.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Highlights: Key quotes from the U.S. House impeachment memo - January 18, 2020
- ‘Simply a lie,’ Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing ‘doctored’ video - January 18, 2020
- U.S. House files brief laying out impeachment case against Trump - January 18, 2020