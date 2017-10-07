Police detain man after 11 injured in car incident near London museum, terrorism ruled out

LONDON (Reuters) – A man was detained after 11 people were injured on Saturday in a collision with a car near London’s Natural History Museum, in one of the capital’s busiest tourist areas, but police ruled out terrorism.
