LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – Baffled police and FBI agents, still lacking a clear motive for the Las Vegas massacre of 58 people by a lone gunman five days ago, appealed to the public on Friday to come forward with any information that might help solve the mystery.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Police, FBI seek public’s help in finding motive behind Las Vegas massacre - October 6, 2017
- Democrats donate Weinstein funds after sex harassment allegations - October 6, 2017
- Trump to unveil new responses to Iranian ‘bad behavior’: White House - October 6, 2017