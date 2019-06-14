Police say black man killed in Memphis was sought in shooting

A young black man slain by federal agents as they tried to arrest him in Memphis, touching off violent protests, was wanted in the shooting of a man in Mississippi earlier this month, law enforcement officials said on Thursday.
