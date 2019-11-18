Police say victims of Fresno football party shooting were “targeted”

Gunmen who killed four men and wounded six others at a backyard football-viewing party of mostly ethnic Hmong had targeted the residence in Fresno, California, possibly in retaliation for a previous altercation, police said on Monday.
